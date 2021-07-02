“The long runs were more promising, but work remains”

Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), third in the Formula One World Championship and who this Friday marked the eleventh time in training for the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth of the contest, declared on his team’s circuit that “the batches Long lines were definitely more promising today, but “that” there is still a lot of work to do “.

“The long runs were definitely more promising today, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Both sessions were quite tough and I still don’t feel entirely comfortable with the car when we run on the softer compound,” explained ‘Checo’, born ago. 31 years in Guadalajara (Jalisco), which occupies the third place in the World Cup, with 96 points.

“We need to analyze the data tonight to try to recover the rhythm to where we expect it to be; and have it ready for qualifying tomorrow,” said the Mexican, fourth last Sunday in the Grand Prix of Styria, played on this same circuit.

“We seemed to be quite out of balance with little fuel, but we corrected that quite quickly. We are also having less degradation with these tires, which is good,” said ‘Checo’, who next Sunday will seek his thirteenth podium since driving in F1.

“It is good that Pirelli is bringing a new tire to test this weekend before we use it at Silverstone,” commented the brave driver from Guadalajara about the experimental tire that was tested at the beginning of each session.

“Overall I learned a lot today and it’s great to see all the fans here at the Red Bull Ring again, so I hope we can have a good qualifying tomorrow and a solid race on Sunday,” said ‘Checo’ this Friday after of the free practice day for the Austrian Grand Prix.