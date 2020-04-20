The future of the electric car does not depend on the technology of the motors, but on the storage capacity – weight and volume of the same – and power delivery of the batteries, on the speed of recharging.

Although the performance of electric motors is very high, of the order of 95% compared to 30-35% of the best commercial gasoline engines, which are smaller, lighter and cheaper, electromobility still has a long way to go. And one of the challenges to overcome on that path is to eliminate the use of precious or rare minerals.

The key to the future of the electric car is in the batteries. A component that a priori may seem external to car brands, although more and more brands are planning and building their own battery factories due to their price, logistics needs and the volume of production required.

But ultimately the key is being able to choose the battery technology to be used. Right now there is no doubt: lithium batteries, lithium-ion and its slight variants, have no short-term commercial substitute. But new technologies are making their way and have good prospects for the future, and suggest a better optimization of their management, of temperature management, which is essential for their longevity.

On the table are factors such as energy capacity, the availability of raw materials, their price, safety of use … and a battery for an electric car, which can be up to 800 volts, is not the same as microhybrid systems of 48 volts. And we must not neglect the debate on recycling and the challenges that they entail at the environmental level.

Andreas Hintennach, head of battery cell research at the Daimler Group, has reviewed the possible alternatives, both for the materials used in lithium batteries and for other types of batteries.

“Lithium batteries have a similar cellular structure: two sheets of metal, copper or aluminum type, between which are the cathode and the anode and a reactive metal, such as lithium. The cathode is the most expensive element since it is a a mixture of nickel, manganese and cobalt, while the anode is made of graphite and lithium powder, “he explains.

In the future, the first step will be “replacing graphite with silicon. This will allow us to increase the battery capacity by 20% or 25%, and also the charging speed.”

A second step will be to replace cobalt with materials that do not create as much controversy from the point of view of the violation of human rights to obtain it. “Something is already being done about it. In the current cells the presence of cobalt in the cathode has already been reduced from 33% to 20% and work is being done on cathodes with less than 10% cobalt, and even less.”

The dream is to do without cobalt, not for reasons of price or difficulty of obtaining it, but also to facilitate recycling. It works with manganese, a material that is already massively recycled today because it is used in alkaline batteries, but it must be recharged.

But Hinntenach also defends lithium-sulfur batteries, “because sulfur is an industrial, economical and easily recyclable waste, but it must improve its energy capacity, although there is great potential, and the life cycle.”

A second step would be magnesium / sulfur batteries, lithium free, “but they are still in the laboratory phase”.

Of course everyone has heard of the excellences of the solid state batteries, “that have a very long life cycle, that do not have cobalt, nickel or manganese. But on the contrary they have less energy density, which would imply bigger and slower charging batteries. They can be interesting for buses, for example, but at the moment not for cars “and emphasizes the great security of the same.

For Hintennach it does not seem that there is going to be a unique technology that prevails as a replacement for current batteries. There are several alternatives that can coexist, each with pros and cons, and that will be used depending on the type of vehicle or its use.

And there are many fields in which one works. From replacing the graphite coating of the anode with ‘lithium / metal paper’ or silicon powder. And forward the calls of air / lithium, whose operation is similar to that of the fuel cell.

The next step is organic graphene batteries, of which Mercedes has revealed its existence through the Vision AVTR concept, the brand’s latest concept, weighing in for the Avatar 2 movie to be released next year.

These batteries resort to “a completely recyclable, non-expensive, rare or expensive, metal-free organic chemistry based on graphene. They have a high energy density and offer great possibilities for rapid charging”.

This is something different from the graphene batteries that are beginning to be advertised for smartphones, since these are lithium batteries in which the anode has been covered with a graphene film to offer batteries that will have a higher energy density, a higher recharging speed and a much longer life than lithium.

Let’s remember some data from the AVTR. It has 470 horses thanks to its four electric motors. The graphene battery pack is 110 kilowatt hours, capable of offering a range of 700 kilometers, but above all, it can be fully recharged in just 15 minutes.

But we will have to wait to have them, perhaps 15 or 20 years … although in the case of the automotive industry and the ever-increasing environmental demands, perhaps times can be shortened.

