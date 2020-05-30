The American city of Minneapolis, which is at the center of protests against George Floyd’s death, has a long history of segregation and racial strife.

Protests spread across the United States after a black man died when he was arrested, handcuffed and immobilized by a white police officer

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last Monday (May 25) when he was arrested, handcuffed and immobilized by a white police officer.

A video recorded by a young woman passing by shows police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck, who, unarmed and lying on the floor, repeats: “I can’t breathe”.

The three other police officers present did not intervene. After a few minutes, Floyd lost consciousness. Placed in an ambulance, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The episode sparked protests across the country, some of them violent, and refers to several other recent cases of unarmed blacks who were killed by police in different parts of the United States.

But Floyd’s death – and the demonstrations that followed – reflect not only the context of racial strife in the country, but also specific characteristics of Minneapolis, which is located in the northern state of Minnesota.

“It is important to place the death of George Floyd and other events like this in the broader historical context,” says geographer Kevin Ehrman-Solberg, one of the founders of Mapping Prejudice (Mapping Prejudice) linked to the University of Minnesota that identifies racial restrictions imposed on city dwellings in the past century.

“This was not a random thing, it just happened. It is the result of decades and decades of structural inequality.”

Racial restrictions

City is considered the fourth worst metropolitan area in the US for blacks to live

Photo: GETTY IMAGES / BBC News Brasil

Minneapolis is now a city with progressive leaders and in which officials acknowledge the problems caused by structural racism and take steps to try to reduce racial segregation. But the impact of racist measures taken in the past is still being felt.

The city is considered the fourth worst metropolitan area in the United States for blacks to live in and has one of the largest racial disparities in the country in several indicators, such as poverty rate, unemployment and property ownership.

It is also highly segregated, which is the result of policies adopted since the beginning of the 20th century to prevent black residents from moving to certain areas.

For decades, it has persisted in the city, as in other parts of the country, the practice of including in the property deeds a clause stating that people who are not white could not be owners or, in many cases, not even occupy the place.

The University of Minnesota project has already found nearly 30,000 properties that had racial restriction clauses between 1910 and 1955.

According to Ehrman-Solberg, this contradicts the common narrative that racial segregation occurred only in the southern United States.

“It is true that (at the time) Minneapolis had no segregated drinking fountains or buses, but there was this veiled segregation system, which was not so visible, but was brutally effective,” says the founder of Mapping Prejudice.

Ehrman-Solberg notes that, in 1910, black residents represented only about 1% of the local population. But the imposition of restrictions was a preventive action to ensure that the city remains “white” in the future, limiting residents of other races to certain areas.

With these restrictions, almost all new buildings were reserved for whites, and the black population ended up confined to areas of the city with old houses of lesser value.

Currency

Minneapolis has one of the country’s biggest racial disparities in indicators like poverty and unemployment

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

These racial restrictions in the housing sector were banned across the country in 1968, but their impact is still present in Minneapolis and other American cities, both in the racial composition of the different neighborhoods and in financial terms.

Ehrman-Solberg says that, in the blocks where the properties had the clauses in the past, about 80% of the current residents are white, a percentage higher than the city average, which is 60%. The value of houses that in the past had these restrictions is still around 50% higher than the city average.

The financial impact of these disparities, the researcher points out, still results in lower income levels and higher poverty rates among black inhabitants.

The area in which Floyd was killed, and where the demonstrations initially concentrated, at the intersection between 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, marks the border between one of those areas with a historically black population and another predominantly white area, where most properties had racial restriction clauses.

In the past, when these measures were still in effect, the division between areas of black population and white residents was rigid, and often the border between the two zones was the target of more intense and aggressive policing.

Even today, many residents of areas where the majority of the population is black tend to complain about excesses committed by policing in their communities, unlike what happens in neighborhoods with a white majority.

Relationship with the police

In Minneapolis, police relations with minorities have a troubled history

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In Minneapolis, the police’s relationship with black communities and other minorities has a troubled history, with accusations of racism.

Ehrman-Solberg recalls that the American Indian movement was founded in the city in 1968, partly in response to “continuous police brutality”.

A year earlier, Minneapolis had been the scene of violent protests from the black community. In the 1980s, the city’s gay community was mobilized against police aggression.

The police chief himself, Medaria Arradondo, the first black man to hold the position, sued the department early in his career for tolerating racist behavior. He took charge of the corporation in 2017, with the aim of improving police relations with the black community.

Blacks represent only 20% of the population, but more than 60% of the victims are shot with police involvement.

The city has been the scene of several previous protests against the killing of black men by the police, such as Jamar Clark in 2015 and Thurman Blevins in 2018.

The Minneapolis police department is the target of numerous complaints of excessive use of force, including against Chauvin, the police officer who immobilized Floyd. The officers involved in these episodes are rarely disciplined or punished.

Arradondo fired the four policemen involved in Floyd’s death. Chauvin was arrested and charged with the murder. The other three are being investigated.

For Ehrman-Solberg, structural changes are needed to prevent this type of violence from continuing to occur.

“Episodes of police violence like this are symptoms of a profoundly uneven geography. They are not an accident. They are incredibly sad, but it is not surprising that they occur.”

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.