The long history of mishaps that weighs on AstraZeneca’s image and increases mistrust in its vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine accumulates a series of errors, doubts and lack of transparency that generate a lot of distrust in citizens

It has advantages over Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but they have been overshadowed by poor company communication

Developed by the University of Oxford, which is an important scientific endorsement, it was one of the most promising vaccines

Is good, effective and safe. The third arrived at the goal. And it is cheaper, easy to manufacture and store than Pfizer and Moderna. All advantages? It seemed. But despite all this, AstraZeneca’s vaccine has only generated doubts, disappointments, surprises and mistrust. The reason? A mix of poor communication, lack of transparency, and mismanagement of information. Seasoned, in addition, with a permanent conflict with the European Union due to lack of supply.

30 million ‘hidden’ doses

The latest in the London-Brussels soap opera is the discovery of almost 30 million doses of this vaccine saved by the pharmaceutical company in Italy. At first it was speculated that the doses were going to be exported to the United Kingdom. Although, according to the company, the vaccines found are destined for Europe and countries with fewer resources. A shipment that represents almost double the 16 million doses that the EU has received so far from AstraZeneca, with constant non-compliance by the pharmaceutical company Anglo-Swedish in committed deliveries to European partners.

While, the company supplies the UK without delay with the doses that are produced in European plants. Ursula von der Leyen has said “enough”, and has threatened Boris Johnson to veto the exports of those doses to the United Kingdom, something that the European Commission will study this Thursday.

“Out of date” and “misleading” data

But the crisis with the EU is not the only front that AstraZeneca has open. This very week, the United States’ own NIAID (National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases) has had to amend the plan by submitting “outdated and potentially misleading” vaccine efficacy data.

On Monday, AstraZeneca presented an efficacy of 79% before the expert committee that evaluates its trials in the USA., but it did so with data until February 17. The more recent data reduce it to 69-74%, but the company did not include them in its statement. The objective? Appear more efficient than real.

Experts conclude that they decided to publish the “most favorable data, instead of the most recent and complete.” The NIAID then required him “More accurate and up-to-date efficacy data” and the pharmaceutical company promised to provide them “in 48 hours”.

The question is What need did the company have to “mislead” by offering that information? Because all this does nothing but further damaging the reputation of a vaccine that has not yet been licensed in the US. Until the highest scientific authority of that country, Anthony Fauci, Director of NIAID, openly expresses his disappointment in the Stat newspaper, and he confesses a little “a little stunned” for the performance of AstraZeneca.

Only 72 hours later, the pharmaceutical company has revised its efficacy data to 76% and despite criticisms of lack of transparency, it has not published all its results, it has limited itself to releasing a new press release that amends Monday’s.

Rains, it pours

And it is not the first time that something like this has happened. The misinformation, miscommunication, unusual practices, or outright deception have been there from the beginning.

As early as September 2020, the FDA discovered that the company had had to stop its trials for a possible serious side effect on one of your volunteers. But they didn’t find out from AstraZeneca, but by the media.

In November, When publishing the data from their phase III trials, there were surprises. His vaccine worked, but the effectiveness varied greatly according to different dosages. And curiously, it was higher with a half dose than with an initial dose of the vaccine. AstraZeneca was 70% effective, but that figure turned out to be an average.

Two full doses of the vaccine were 62% effective in preventing symptomatic covid, but when a half dose was administered and then a full dose, the efficacy increased up to 90%. How could this happen? As the experts struggled to understand it, AstraZeneca ended up confessing that it had been a dosing error. “Pure serendipity, a fortuitous find ”. The company was never able to provide an explanation beyond this.

In December, The US warned that there were not enough participants over 55 years in the trials by AstraZeneca. The EMA warns of the same in January, when the vaccine is approved in Europe. Countries like France, Germany, Italy or Spain then decide not to use the vaccine in people older than that age, with the damage (commercial and image) that it supposed for the pharmaceutical company. Although this has changed now, after another of the last crises that he has had to face.

And furthermore, thromboses

We talk about the recent investigation of a series of very infrequent clotting and thrombosis episodes, due to their possible relationship with the vaccine. There were very few cases, but striking, and they made the front pages on a daily basis. AstraZeneca was slow to disengage from it, and the EMA concluded last week that there was no causation. Now they ask peace of mind and confidence in the vaccine. Its benefits far outweigh the risks, insist again and again from the EMA and the WHO.

After that, Spain and the rest of the countries have resumed vaccination with AstraZeneca. Spain has even expanded its use for people over 65 years of age. But after this long series of stumbles, the level of public confidence in this vaccine has plummeted. In Spain, a recent survey shows that if a month ago 25% of those surveyed saw it as “unsafe”, last week the percentage rose to 52%.

This vaccine, by the way, it was developed by the University of Oxford. That they were the ones who developed it, he supposed, until it was commercialized, a full-fledged scientific endorsement, which has since been overshadowed for the mismanagement of AstraZeneca.