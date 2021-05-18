Just a month after the release of the animated film “Batman: The Long Halloween Part One”, comes the trailer of the second part, the second film that will complete the adaptation of the 13 homonymous numbers that adapts the animated film. IGN releases the trailer for “Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two”, of which at the moment there is only the vague release date in fall.

‘El Largo Halloween’, part two, chronicles the second half of this year-long criminal saga. As the mysterious Holiday / Holiday continues its deadly crime spree, District Attorney Harvey Dent is pushed to the limit in his quest for justice in Gotham City. As the trailer shows, ‘El Largo Halloween’ is also the origin story of the villain Two-Face.

To make matters worse, Bruce Wayne has been captured by Poison Ivy, leaving Gotham defenseless during its darkest hour. Even mob boss Carmine Falcone is growing desperate, making a Faustian deal with Gotham’s new generation of super criminals.

“Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” features the same creative team as the first part, including supervising producer Butch Lukic, director Chris Palmer and screenwriter Tim Sheridan. The film is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Michael Uslan and Sam Register.

Most of the voice cast from the first part will return for the sequel, including Jensen ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman / Bruce Wayne, the deceased Naya rivera (Glee) as Catwoman / Selina Kyle, Josh duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Billy burke (Twilight, Revolution, Zoo) as Commissioner James Gordon, Katee sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica, Batman: Year One) as Poison Ivy, Titus welliver (Bosch, Deadwood) as Carmine Falcone, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Dune, Ant-Man,) as Calendar Man and The Penguin, Troy baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon and Carla Vitti, Fred tatasciore (American Dad !, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy, Alyssa diaz (The Rookie, Ray Donovan) as Renee Montoya and Alastair duncan (The Batman, Batman Unlimited franchise) as Alfred.

Via information | IGN