After a promotion that started with an image and the announcement of its cast, DC Entertainment finally releases the first trailer for “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One”, which will be his next animated film. On this occasion, the famous work by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale will be adapted, which takes us to a mysterious case in which the dark knight pursues a murderer who only acts on important dates.

The trailer gives us a good look at the proposal, presenting the different pieces of this board and advancing what will be one of the key points of this story as the transformation of Harvey Dent into Two-Face. The film will be divided into two parts, with this first scheduled to be launched between spring and summer of this year.

Also say that “Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2” has received an R rating by the MPAA. Part 1 received a PG-13 rating “for violence, gory images, language, and some smoking.”

The voices will be led by Jensen ackles (“Supernatural”) as the voice of Bruce Wayne. The name of the deceased also stands out Naya rivera (“Glee”), who did get to work her work for the film as the voice of Catwoman.

Other names involved are Josh duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy burke as James Gordon, Titus welliver as Carmine Falcone, David dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy baker as Joker, Amy landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid like Alberto, Fred tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair duncan like Alfred. Also participating are Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri.