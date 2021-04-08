Warner Bros. has officially announced when we will finally be able to acquire the animated film in the United States for now “Batman: The Long Halloween Part One”, together with the usual extras that will accompany it and the cover.

In this case, we speak of a simultaneous launch in physical Blu-ray format and in digital format the June 22, 2021. The Blu-ray combo pack with a digital code will retail for $ 29.98.

The cover art shows Batman clutching a Batarang, Catwoman perched next to a Halloween pumpkin, and the Joker smiling in the foreground. Around the trio fall pages of a calendar, each of which represents a holiday.

Among the extras of the film we have a new animated short, which as was already known at the time, is dedicated to The Losers, and a trailer for the next animated movie, which is none other than the second part of this tape. We close with two episodes of the mythical animated series “Batman: The Animated Series”.

DC Showcase – The Losers (New Animated Short) – The legendary WWII outcast team – Captain Storm, Johnny Cloud, “Mile-a Minute” Jones, rookie Gunner and Sarge – find themselves stranded on an unexplored South Pacific island that is completely overrun of dinosaurs. Their possible ally on this deadly mission, the mysterious and beautiful Fan Long of the Chinese Security Agency, tells them that their job is to rescue the scientists who have been sent to study the space-time anomaly. Maybe … but what is your mission?

A sneak peek at the next DC Universe movie – A sneak peek at the upcoming animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection, “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two”.

From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “Christmas With The Joker” (Christmas with the Joker)

From the DC Vault – Batman: The Animated Series – “It’s Never Too Late”

This news with new details of the film comes a few days after the first official trailer of this animated film was released, which once again we leave you below.