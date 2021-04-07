The Long Halloween already has a trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming DC Comics animated film Batman: The Long Halloween revealed the lead actor. Star Jensen Ackles will play Bruce Wayne.

This has been one of the best weeks for fans of animated movies from Dc comics without a doubt, and this because the studio published the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween. The advance brought important news, among which the participation of Jensen ackles giving voice to the hero of Gotham city.

The 43-year-old actor is well known to fans of the series, as he played Dean Winchester, the protagonist of Supernatural. In addition, he played Jason teague, a remembered character from Smallville.

However, this is not all in Ackles’ career, but his name already figures in the fans of animated superhero films, since he was the owner of the voice of Jason todd (Red Hood) in the adaptation of Batman: Under The Red Hood (2010).

Trailer

Here we will leave you the trailer of Part 1.

The cape: a voice and a legacy

Now, eleven years after his brief encounter with DC, he’s back for nothing more and nothing less than joining an exclusive roster. Kevin Conroy, renowned performer, has held the position in more than 20 productions, between animations and video games.

The list also includes stars such as Benjamin McKenzie (Batman: Year One) or Will Arnett (LEGO Batman: The Movie).

More about Batman: The Long Halloween

The film will be based on the comic of the same name and will be released in two parts. The first will be released between spring and summer 2021. However, the second still awaits more details.

In the remembered comic, it appears Carmine falcone, the great gangster of the city, as a villain, as well as the unsolved mystery of catching Festive (Holiday). For this, Wayne will have to ally himself with characters like Harvey Dent, who is still a district attorney, and with the Calendar Man, who will serve as your informant.