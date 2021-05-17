The long-awaited tribute from Luis Miguel to Armando Manzanero finally arrived

The answer you gave Luis Miguel he kept his mouth shut and showed his admiration for the composer: “If you can measure his height from head to sky, I think he’s taller than you,” he replied.

After more than a decade of being a successful dumbbell, the relationship cooled off. As disclosed Apple tree in an interview he gave to the newspaper El País, Micky He was ungrateful to him, because after the last album they made together, México en la piel (released in 2004), he never received a call from him again.

Luis Miguel and Armando Manzanero (Archive Who.)

“It is easier to pass an elephant through the buttonhole of a needle than to cause Luis Miguel to do something for others. He left a man who is great, like the singer Alejandro Fernández, badly. If he did that, what can you expect of him? He went crazy. There are people who do not know the gratitude, I do not want to talk about it, but I think what a shame, “he told the newspaper about El Sol’s refusal to participate in the tribute that various artists made to Manzanero at the National Auditorium.

Despite his breakup, the Yucatecan never had a problem in publicly acknowledging that Luis Miguel he was a great artist. “The best of all the interpreters. It is an icon of the song ”, he commented.