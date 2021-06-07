the long-awaited new version of its famous operating system

06/08/2021 at 12:22 AM CEST

Like every year, Apple has decided update your operating system for computers with macOS 12. This time it will be named after Monterey, one of the peaks in the Big Sur area of ​​California. The new operating system is aimed at developing greater connectivity between Apple devices.

To do this, it arrives Universal Control, a novel vision of the Apple system that allows you to control the iPad through your Mac. This equipment integration is present in other brands such as Huawei, which allows you to remotely use your mobile through a Windows PC. However, this had not yet happened at Apple.

In addition to this novelty, it will include new keyboard shortcuts that can be imported from our iPhone. It is not the only novelty, since we will also experience a – necessary – reinvention of Safari for make it more accessible and interesting compared to your competitors.

The launch date of this new macOS 12 is not entirely clear, although it is expected to happen sometime in September. Even so, the first betas for developers can now be downloaded. At the same time, it should be mentioned that the computers from 2015 onwards will be the ones that have the possibility of installing this version. Mac Pro from 2013 and Mac Mini from 2014 will also be able to install it.