The long-awaited message from Valbuena about the return of Benzema

05/21/2021

On at 18:57 CEST

Alberto Teruel

After six years of waiting, Karim Benzema has returned to the French team. The Real Madrid striker was removed from the national team after his involvement in Valbuena, since he was accused of extortion. Mathieu Valbuena, protagonist of the case, has spoken about Didier Deschamps’ decision in an interview for RMC Sport.

The midfielder, international with France up to 52 times, has not been upset with the return of his former partner. “I have nothing to say about it. If he can bring something positive to the French team, all the better for Les Bleus. ” It should be noted that Benzema has not played for the national team since October 8, 2015, in a match against Armenia. In this latest performance, the Real Madrid forward scored two goals.

The decision of Deschamps has surprised the public, since Benzema is completely outside the dynamics of the selection. However, Valbuena has considered that it is not a risky decision. “For me, Didier Deschamps wins in all cases. If it works, we will say that he knew how to adapt despite a difficult context. But if you fail, we won’t blame you. That’s what he knows how to do very well. “

Finally, the now Olympiacos player spoke about the possibilities of his call. “If the coach has called me? No, but I’m not worried. I live my life and I enjoy the field, I don’t expect anything from Didier or anyone & rdquor ;.

Benzema, proud of his return

Benzema, for his part, has been especially happy for his return to the national team. To celebrate, he has spread the following message through his Twitter account. “I am very proud of this return to France and of the trust they have given me. Thanks to my family, my friends, my club, you … and to all those who have always supported me and given me strength on a day-to-day basis. “