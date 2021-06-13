The long-awaited IONIQ 6, Hyundai’s new electric car, hunted for the first time

Hyundai is already working hard on the development of its new electric car. The IONIQ 6 has been hunted for the first time. A test specimen was spotted in broad daylight. The arrival of the new IONIQ 6 is scheduled for 2022 and will have a maximum range of more than 500 kilometers.

The development of the new electric car of Hyundai is already underway. The entry on the scene of the new IONIQ 5 is only the beginning of an ambitious and very important product offensive related to electric mobility. The second member of the IONIQ family is already being developed. It is neither more nor less than the new IONIQ 6. And it has been hunted for the first time.

From far South Korea arrive the first spy photos of an evidence copy of the new IONIQ 6. Some photographs that were taken in broad daylight. Despite the dense camouflage worn by the hunted specimen, various details are obvious that highlight its status as an electric car. In addition, the snapshots were taken at a very close distance.

Spy photo of the new IONIQ 6, Hyundai’s next electric car to hit the market

Spy photos of the new IONIQ 6



Hyundai is determined to avoid prying eyes. For this he uses such a quantity of camouflage. Now, we can take as a reference the recreation of the IONIQ 6 that we recently published on Motor.es and that allows us to glimpse what the design of the production car will be like. And it is that, remember that the Hyundai Prophecy Concept unveiled more than a year ago lays the foundations of this rival for the Tesla Model 3.

At a technical level, we are facing a new generation electrician. It will be the second Hyundai model to make use of the new e-GMP platform. An architecture that, remember, is dedicated to 100% electrical mechanical vehicles. The IONIQ 5 can boast of having been the first to release it. The platform will accommodate all the components associated with the propulsion system.

By size, it can be positioned as a replacement for the current Hyundai IONIQ Electric. In terms of space in your cabin, it can be compared to the Hyundai Sonata. The South Korean manufacturer is determined to add one of the best electric cars to its range. You are called to play a leading role.

The new IONIQ 6 will burst onto the scene in 2022

The autonomy of the new IONIQ 6, the expected electric Hyundai



The IONIQ 6 range will consist of two versions. The most decaffeinated will have a single engine 160 kW (218 hp) whose power will be sent to the rear axle and will be fed by the energy stored in a 73 kWh lithium-ion battery. It will approve a autonomy greater than 500 kilometers. Above will be a version that will incorporate a second engine to reach the 230 kW (313 hp). However, this increase in power will have a decrease in autonomy that will drop to 483 km respectively.

When will it hit the market? The launch of the new IONIQ 6 is set for next year 2022. Initially it will be available in South Korea and later it will reach the rest of the markets where it will be marketed. Europe will be one of them.