The loneliness of Nicaraguan authoritarianism 2021/06/29

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, like any good authoritarian, confuses democratic competition with a coup when social conditions are contrary to the most vital objectives of the closed ruling elite. For this reason, in the face of the litmus test represented by the presidential election on November 7, the media realize that in recent years he has allowed political violence to run at all levels in his country, in order to eliminate the slightest risk in pursuit of his fourth consecutive term. Very much in the style of his hated Somoza dynasty, that Nicaraguan dictatorship, known to be corrupt and murderous, that fought ferociously as a guerrilla decades ago, now Ortega wants to perpetuate himself in the public power he has held since 2007.

The president allowed political violence against the population to flow, in the context of the recurrent massive social protests against his government in 2018 and 2019 in 14 cities of the country, in which international organizations and non-governmental organizations – among them the Nicaraguan Association for Rights Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – counted up to 545 dead protesters and, at least, two thousand people were wounded by gunshot wounds, presumably shot not only by the security forces, but by a strange complicity of these with paramilitary bodies, sympathizers of the regime and criminal organizations, according to different reports from open sources.

In that period, the citizen unrest triggered by the reform of the social security system that negatively impacted the situation of workers and retirees, as well as the consequent popular support for the opposition movement, put Ortega’s resignation and advancement on the public debate agenda. the presidential elections projected precisely for July of this year. It is understood that the regime has refused to shorten the mandate that by law the legal framework grants it, but it is condemnable to have turned to the repression of dissidents with the arrest of 700 Nicaraguans and with the exile of several thousand in neighboring countries , as reported at the time by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The Ortega government sought, at any rate, to kick the boat out of the crisis while waiting for better conditions that would allow it to regain greater institutional stability. However, the authoritarian damage to the markets was more than done. First, specialized sources estimate that the citizen revolts left losses of 1.6 billion dollars, in part caused by a series of blockades at strategic mobility points that hindered the adequate transit of six thousand cargo trucks from different countries in Nicaraguan territory. Central Americans. Second, the disturbances explain the loss of confidence on the part of investors that, added to other factors, caused economic contractions in 2018 and 2019, with a drop of the order of four percentage points in each of those years, according to official figures.

If to that adversity are added the considerations of the World Bank – the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, the millionaire impacts of climate change expressed in hurricanes and a political uncertainty that never finished leaving Nicaragua -, the administration of President Ortega already will not get off the canvas because, on the one hand, the economic contraction extended to 2020 with a negative growth of more than two percentage points and, on the social side, in the same year there was an incorporation of millions of Nicaraguans to the ranks of poverty. Both elements seriously affect the perception about the effectiveness of his government in this prelude to the elections.

That is why President Ortega does not want to compete democratically and uses the abuse of power to be the only option on the ballot – literally and figuratively – imprisoning the main opposition leaders who could wrest the presidency from him by force of votes in November , under such surreal accusations as “ideological falsehood”, “acts that undermine independence” or “money laundering” for managing international resources of humanitarian support; denying the legal personality of adverse political institutes; threatening criminal sanctions against the media that, at the discretion of his government, publish false news; as well as maintaining control of the electoral authority. Only in the solitude of Nicaraguan authoritarianism could a fourth consecutive term for Ortega be understood.