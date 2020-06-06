MEXICO – Lark cries. Inconsolable moves his little body, perhaps looking for his mother. But it’s not there. Lark is obliged, just a few days old, to be in an incubator as a baby suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

She is one of the five premature babies who are isolated in the COVID-19 area of ​​the Mónica Pretelini Sánchez Maternal Perinatal Hospital, in Toluca, in the central State of Mexico, for having respiratory problems associated with a probable coronavirus.

If Alondra’s test was positive, she would join two other recently confirmed babies with the virus at this medical center, so she must stay here for at least two more weeks.

You will only be able to see your mom, virtually, as until now. “It is very sad,” assures Mayela, one of the nurses in the neonatal COVID-19 area of ​​the hospital, who for more than eight hours on duty takes care of the little ones who are in the incubators.

This hospital has opened its doors to show its work, where they have an area of ​​”14 nurseries for babies who are children of suspected or positive cases of COVID-19 and another 14 for those without respiratory problems,” says Dr. José Anaya Herrera, director of the hospital.

The silence that reigns in this space is only broken by Alondra’s crying. But he returns when the little girl, just 1.5 kilograms (almost a pound), devours the milk from a syringe.

Workers from one of the flagship hospitals say they are forced to reuse the masks.

One of his neighbors, on the other hand, has to be fed through a tube, since due to his respiratory problem he maintains himself with small oxygen tubes that help him to oxygenate himself.

PROMOTE BREASTFEEDING

Being infected with COVID-19 in this hospital is not an impediment for mothers to be close to their babies, unless, like Alondra, they have serious respiratory problems.

“We are promoting joint accommodation and exclusive breastfeeding, we know that breastfeeding is still the best food a baby can receive,” says Anaya Herrera.

He says they have already had two cases of babies with COVID-19 positive mothers who have been breastfed and after the test “have not developed the virus.

“Breastfeeding continues to do its job,” she said.

However, if the baby is born younger than 37 weeks, it is necessary to go to the intensive care area and, if his mother is also suspicious or has developed coronavirus, it should be isolated in the COVID-19 area.

Dr. Natalia Echeverri gives advice for patients who have questions about how to protect their babies. For more Telemundo programming go to www.telemundo.com/now

Six nurses work in that area, including Mayela, who are responsible for feeding the babies with breast milk, either from the mother herself or from the hospital’s milk bank.

The care they give to babies is precise, careful, but above all, loving. “Because they look so fragile, they give a lot of tenderness,” admits the nurse, who says that despite the fear of being infected, she dedicates herself to this because she likes it, although the most difficult thing is to think that babies are infected.

Mayela has been working in the hospital for 11 years and, she assures, she had never experienced anything like this despite having to live through the pandemic for influenza AH1N1 in 2009.

Mexico adds up to now more than 110,026 cases and 13,170 deaths, and last Wednesday it registered the highest number of deaths -1,092- in a single day.

For this reason, Mayela, almost secretly, recognizes that unlike what the authorities had originally said regarding the maximum peak of infections would occur between May 8 and 10, “we are seeing that we are hardly in the most serious stage. “

He calculates that in the last two weeks, the cases that have arrived have increased between 20 and 30%.

Obstetrician-gynecologist Natalia Echeverri clarified her doubts in Un Nuevo Día. For more Telemundo programming, visit www.telemundo.com/now

“We live in fear,” he says, after placing the electrodes on Alondra’s chest to monitor her vital signs.

EXTREME CARE

Anaya Herrera comments that, in the three months that the pandemic has been in Mexico, 48 patients with coronavirus have been treated in this hospital, 34 have been women and 14 babies, 10 of them born in the hospital while the other four were referred to other units.

In addition, the surgical area has been divided into two rooms for suspicious or diagnosed patients and three for those without problems.

It clarifies that when a pregnant patient arrives in the emergency department, a protocol is activated to determine if the patient is suspected of coronavirus, and thus know if they should treat her in the COVID area.

“When seeing a suspicious patient, the staff activates the purple alert code and with this informs the rest of the team that specialized protective equipment must be put on,” says Anaya Herrera.

For all other reasons, the protocol for delivery is the same as before the pandemic.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter gave birth to Julián Campos in her home and with her loved ones.

So far, he says, there have been no infections on the staff. And at least the measures they have in the neonatal intensive care area are extreme.

No one enters without following the protocols: intensive hand washes and care in the placement of gloves, face masks, goggles (goggles), gowns and gloves again.

No one leaves either without going through the same process, doubly strict and with intermediate handwashing between each step.

However, here amid the smell of alcohol and chlorine, there is also hope. Hope that these babies will come out soon, and hopefully free of coronaviruses. “It would be a great satisfaction,” says Mayela, as she puts Alondra to bed in a crib that still looks huge.

Now Lark sleeps. Do not make noise.