The Loki series will explore his powers in a way not seen before

The space that Marvel characters are finding in the Marvel Studios series for Disney + it is allowing us to see them as we have never done before. This gap for them allows us to go deeper into their respective stories and see them evolve. For example, we have seen Wanda Maximoff fully assume the identity of the Scarlet Witch that we know in the comics, or Sam Wilson go from Falcon to Captain America.

The next character that will be the protagonist in this sense is Loki, that he June 9 He will star in his own series on Disney +. Although we are going to see a version of Loki a few years younger than the one we saw die in “Avengers: Infinity War” we are going to discover parts of it that we had never seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of these plots is going to be the Loki’s powers, that as the lead actor progresses we are going to see them in a new way.

In that special that EW has dedicated to the series, the actor Tom Hiddleston has shared his excitement about returning for the series. As he explains, he was eager to explore Loki’s powers, especially shapeshifting, and what it meant that this disruptive figure still managed to find a seat alongside the gods in mythology.

I love the idea that Loki’s chaotic energy is something we need. Although, for all kinds of reasons, you don’t know if you can trust him. You don’t know if he’s going to betray you. You don’t know why he’s doing what he’s doing, ”Hiddleston says. If it changes shape so often, do you even know who it is? And are you even interested in understanding who it is? Under all those masks, under the charm and wit, which is a kind of defense anyway, does Loki have an authentic being? Are you introspective or brave enough to find out? I think all those ideas are present in the series: ideas about identity, ideas about self-knowledge, self-acceptance and the difficulty of it.

All that said, Hiddleston advances that Loki’s powers will look different.

The series will explore Loki’s powers in a way that has yet to be explored., which is very, very exciting.

In this interview, Hiddleston has again commented that did not find out about the plans for a Loki series until spring 2018, a few weeks before ‘Infinity War’ hit theaters.

I probably shouldn’t have been surprised, but I did, simply because ‘Infinity War’ had felt very last. [para mí].

The first of the six episodes that will make up the Marvel series will premiere on Disney + on June 9. From there, every Wednesday a new episode of the series will arrive on the platform.

