The “Loki” Series spans the entire MCU

The second chapter of the series Loki It’s already here and while fans take it in, there’s another task to do. The series will apparently use the ingenious resource of interconnect the Marvel Cinematic Universe through cross-references of the previous 23 films.

It is not only about timelines, but also about situations and double readings. Did everything happen as you remember it? It may just be another one of the god of lies’ tricks to confuse the audience. But it never hurts to enjoy some of the Marvel movies again.

Whether you start the series, as if you are a fan of the character, reviewing the productions in which he has appeared is essential. We leave you the ordered list and by chronological sequence of everything you should see, to better understand Loki.

‘Thor’ (2011)

Marvel studios

Operatic and with Shakespearean airs, the first solo film by Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, divided critics. His rudimentary argument was talked about, his bombastic tone and his strange sense of tragedy. But in reality, the movie had a more consistent point of interest.

The Loki interpreted by Tom Hiddleston He surprised fans and critics with his nuances, duality and unique charisma. The correct nuances with which the actor posed the central character conflict, provided an unexpected backstory to a seemingly weak villain.

In fact, it was the film’s most memorable performance. The production was fraught with problems and there was more attention to Hemsworth’s tinted brows than to the plot.

‘The Avengers’ (2012)

Whedon needed a villain of considerable weight to face alone a group of superheroes. And found it in Loki, this time turned into the nemesis and the dark conscience of the group. To make matters worse, the villain managed to outshine the heroic cast on more than one occasion and once again, he stole scenes by hand.

But it wasn’t just about his ability to cope with a multi-star cast. What really dazzled the character was his ability to carry his context in the middle of an uphill situation.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

Teads production

The chemistry between the most famous superhero group in cinema and Loki shone. The villain’s strange combination of rage and greed became one of the film’s many successful points. Marvel, who is often criticized for his weak representations of evil, found in the character the ideal way to show the evolution of his philosophical concepts.

Loki in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013)

Perhaps the movie that has given the most problems to Marvel. Natalie Portman took on the production for removing Patty Jenkins from the directorial position. As if that weren’t enough, Alan Taylor disagreed over some script “tweaks”.

Later, the director would complain about its poor quality and the fact that he had “no creative freedom” in the production. But the icing on the cake was Christopher Eccleston’s public complaints about the way his role was modified. In the end, the sequel turned into a debate about the “Marvel formula” and his tactics to maintain absolute control of the franchise.

But amid all the mess, Loki back to shine and his on-screen evolution continued consistently. This time, the character showed his most fragile side, his capacity for redemption and finally, another of his great tricks. All without losing the sense, the charisma and a rare depth for a luxury secondary in a movie plagued with problems.

Loki in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)

It is known as the inexplicable film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also, the most similar to the worlds imagined by Jack Kirby. Whatever the case, it is the most humorous, unique and the one with the most time together on screen of the Odison brothers.

As Thor tries to escape, confront the Hulk, and get out without all the broken bones, Loki broadens his emotional spectrum. Suddenly, he becomes a slightly bearable subject who could also have a more or less acceptable relationship with his brother.

As if that wasn’t enough, it helps to beat Hela (a wasted Cate Blanchett) and ends her redemption arc with dignity. Which is quite an accomplishment, in a movie that started with Thor nearly crushing his face with the Mjölnir.

The outcome of Loki in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

It was the first death in a movie that would have a long list of casualties. But curiously, it was also one of the ones that caused the most tears. The character was killed by Thanos himself, in a crude scene in which the villain made it clear “no more resurrections.”

Although more than one fan theorized about the probability that Loki had survived and it was all an elaborate trick, the truth is that the character came to a worthy end. Or so we believed so far. To top it all, his death occurs in the first 30 minutes of the film.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) and the great turn of Loki

And this is where the cycle is completed. In a desperate attempt to undo the genocide of Thanos, the Avengers who manage to survive, start a race against time. One, which will take you to the New York of 2012 immediately after the Chitauri attack that occurs in the last part of the film.

The mission is to steal the Infinity Stone that is in Loki’s scepter and the tesseract. The difficulty? A crazed Hulk in the middle of the action. The consequence? the Tesseract rolling on the ground to Loki’s very feet. The next thing to happen? You can see it in the Loki series of Disney Plus.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

Also in Ezanime.net