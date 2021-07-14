The Loki series has not used The Volume technology in its filming

The Volume technology is now very fashionable, especially since the series “The Mandalorian” demonstrated everything that could be done with it. Remember that this technology consists of creating a huge film set with a huge surround screen, to project the stage on it. This greatly reduces the amount of practical materials on the set, and even more, flexibility is gained since what is projected on the screens can be changed on the fly.

There were many fans who thought, also given the science fiction environment, that like other Marvel Studios productions, such as “Thor: Love and Thunder” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the current series “Loki” he had also used this technology. However, it has not been like that.

As Marvel series production designer Kasra Farahani recounts, he and his team they chose not to use it at any point in production because it did not meet their objectives.

Despite being a mainstay in The Mandalorian, Farahani says the mega-screen “It just wasn’t creatively super-relevant” for what the series was doing.

To date, ILM has produced four volumes in total: the first at Manhattan Beach Studios, another at Pinewood Studios in London, and a third at Disney-owned Fox Studios in Australia. The fourth is a second screen in Manhattan Beach.

Via information | Comicbook