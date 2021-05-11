The Loki series could introduce a new Marvel Studios villain

Marvel Movies TV Series Share

Loki’s actions could be the cause of the appearance of a great villain in Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Even if Loki (Tom Hiddleston) died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), we were able to verify how in Avengers: Endgame (2019) the heroes traveled to New York in 2012 and in a moment of chaos, the Asgardian God of Deception obtains the Space Gem (Blue) and escapes. The new series of Marvel studios will start after that and we can see how the actions of the stepbrother of Thor they will alter reality. That’s why the TVA (Time Variation Authority) it will stop him and force him to help repair the main timeline.

But after the actions of Loki could have more profound consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it could create the main villain of the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022).

It is Kang the Conqueror’s turn.

As we already know the TVA She is in charge of protecting the timeline, so she will fight anyone who breaks the rules of space-time. Therefore, it is clear that as long as this organization exists, Kang the Conqueror it cannot be a threat. Therefore, the actions of Loki they will destroy the TVA or they will destabilize her enough that she is no match for this powerful villain who has already been confirmed in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and that will be interpreted by Jonathan Majors.

Kang the Conqueror is a 30th century scholar descended from Reed richards of the Fantastic Four who finds out how to travel in time. That is why he begins to go to different temporal moments like ancient Egypt to change history and conquer the world. That is, it does exactly what the TVA try to avoid. Therefore, the events of the series of Loki they will have to influence a lot in this character of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The series of Loki will premiere on June 9, 2021 in the Disney + streaming platform.

