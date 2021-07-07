The ‘Loki’ actress who is a hero in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Walking Dead’

It often happens to moviegoers that, without having seen the names of the cast of a movie or television series such as Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), we come across the face of an interpreter or an actress who sounds familiar to us from some other audiovisual work that we have eaten before.

It is what can happen to us with Cailey fleming, a young American girl who has participated in the Disney Plus television series about the God of Deception, played by Tom Hiddleston (Midnight in Paris). It has gotten in Sylvie’s skin (Sophia Di Martino) during the flashback about his imprisonment by the Temporal Variation Authority in Asgard, from which he manages to escape thanks to his own abilities, in the episode “The Nexus Event” (1×04).

Those who are wondering if they recognize her will like to know that Cailey Fleming has worked in fifteen productions to date, among which there are at least six well known or successful and two others that are not so well known but are valued by professional critics.

Cailey Fleming’s two other famous characters besides ‘Loki’

It was little Tig in the pilot of the semi-autobiographical series Pure Mississippi (Diablo Cody and Tig Notaro, 2015-2017), the King Skywalker girl in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (JJ Abrams, 2015), the Susie from the chapter “The End of the Road” (2×13) of Preacher (Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, 2016-2019), Sorrow in Better Things (Pamela Adlon and Louis CK, since 2016) or Evie from the episode “Gray Matter / The House of the Head” (1×01) by Creepshow (Greg Nicotero, since 2019).

In addition to these roles and her Sylvie in Loki, Cailey Fleming repeated as the little King in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Abrams, 2019) and, from the chapter “What Comes After” (9×05) of The walking dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010), brings to life none other than the savvy survivor Judith Grimes, the daughter of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the late Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), who was born inside a dark jail in this terrible zombie post-apocalypse.

