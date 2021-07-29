The logo of the Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel is leaked

Share

An artist from the effects team of The Marvels (Captain Marvel), shares an image with the logo of the film

It’s no secret that The Marvels will reunite Captain Marvel, Spectrum, and Ms. Marvel, and a recently revealed logo for the sequel combines images of all three iconic characters.

The Captain Marvel sequel appears to be going in a different direction than you might initially expect, although there is a lot of excitement to see Carol Danvers teaming up with Monica Rambeau / Spectrum and Ms. Marvel. This team promises to be one for all ages, and it is believed that the three superheroines will face off against the Kree.

Now, we have a new logo for the movie that cleverly combines the individual logos of each character. This image was shared by a visual effects artist working on the film on his instagram account, and although he later deleted the post, the image has already gone viral.

It seems likely that this is the official logo for the sequel, and while it will probably be a while before we see anything official from the film, production on The Marvels is already underway.

Director Nia DaCosta recently praised the level of creative freedom she received from the project.

“It’s amazing. [Es] more [libertad] than I’ve had in anything, “the filmmaker told EW. “It’s great because we’re all comic book nerds who want to make a great comic book movie.”

You can see the logo below



