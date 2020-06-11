It doesn’t matter how healthy a person’s heart is, how strong their liver is, or how strong their muscles are. If your nervous system dies, your vital organs will perish one after another. The same happens with the business fabric of a country. If the logistics sector that regulates the supply chain (neurons, metaphorically) fails, the supermarket shelves will begin to empty, the health system will no longer have enough resources, and the economy will plummet. Proof of this has been that, during the pandemic, this activity – the management and planning of purchases, production, storage and distribution of goods – has allowed a country with labor and mobility limitations to continue operating. For most experts in the sector, the crisis has forced companies to execute in a few months all the renovation plans they were going to carry out in five years.

Before the pandemic, the logistics sector in Spain moved an average of 500 million shipments (about five million tons) per year through the work of more than 800,000 employees, according to data from the UNO Logistics sector employers. An activity that, according to some experts, the society has valued more during the months of confinement and that will lead thousands of SMEs to invest more resources in this leg of their business model. Even so, the postcovid era will generate unforeseen trends in the sector that will force it to adapt to the new reality in order to survive. What are these challenges that will affect all companies in particular and society in general?

The profound change in the figure of the messenger



The first social and economic studies after the arrival of the coronavirus are clear: consumption habits have changed. And that goes through an evolution in the routines and purchasing channels of citizens. The consulting firm Nielsen warns, for example, that hygiene and food safety will be more stringent and demanded by consumers, which will disrupt the entire logistics chain of companies. This has affected all points of hygienic traceability: hand-delivered packages, storage or red tape, among others.

A courier from the Post Office during a working day with the new sanitary measures. Istock

The changes that sanitary measures are causing will present management challenges to very large companies, which will have to accelerate their digital transformation in a very short time. These measures range from social distancing between warehouse workers and delivery to a new possible return policy. This will entail an increase in the cost of resources, which will affect all the companies that are part of the logistics activity, which for the most part is intangible.

The relationship between the courier and its customers will also be conditioned. On the one hand, due to the health protocols that will limit contact and, on the other, because buyers will need greater confidence when making their purchases on the Internet, a trend that has grown up to 50% during the past month of April, according to Nielsen data. The figure of the couriers, according to Sergio Paredes, deputy director of Mail Distribution, will take on special importance. “A delivery person is a person who accesses dozens of portals daily and calls many doorbells to deliver shipments. His service is, and has been especially so during the crisis, essential to make life easier for everyone else, but that Importance also implies a responsibility, because it is not without risk, “Paredes explains. A situation, he adds, that will lead both individuals and companies to look for a shipping company that incorporates security measures, but is close to the recipients.

Alternatives that streamline shopping and promote physical distance

A woman picks up a package at a Citypaq Post office terminal.

The rise of e-commerce and the exponential growth of the distributions that this entails needs a network of alternatives that can facilitate, on the one hand, the day-to-day life of people and, on the other, curb contagions and protect the environment. . For years, Correos has developed several initiatives that, with the pandemic, can become relevant. The most visible case is its Citypaq service. With more than 5,000 large terminals located in neighboring communities or companies, they allow users to collect their packages 24 hours a day, facilitating physical distance and traffic decongestion in cities. Collection points such as 2,396 post offices distributed throughout Spain will also be an option that will speed up deliveries, especially in unpopulated areas where local producers need a large logistics network to be connected to large cities and sell their products.

‘Micro-hubs’ and ‘dark store’ as a sustainable solution



The growth of e-commerce, experts point out, will continue to drag the problems that logistics companies have been warning about for a couple of years: traffic congestion due to delivery vans, increased cardboard waste (and, with the pandemic). , a growth in the use of plastics) and a higher cost of reverse logistics (management of returns). Market specialists affirm that changing the purchase channel will not cause more merchandise to be sold: they will move the same, but in a different way, which is why companies, they explain, will have to adapt to a new way of delivering and finding solutions for more efficient delivery.

To solve this problem, Ramón García, director of Innovation and Projects of the Spanish Logistics Center (CEL), proposes incorporating micro-hubs, small warehouses distributed within cities that improve the agility of the deliveries. “Most of the logistics centers are on the outskirts of large cities, which lengthens the journeys and makes the vans go half empty at the end of them. This system seeks that, at night, the trucks of the different companies of deliver your packages in these warehouses, according to destination. And the goods will be delivered from there the next day, “he explains. The deliveries of this last section could be made by a worker on an electric motorcycle, bicycle or scooter, which will have an impact on traffic decongestion and better air quality.

Illustration of how a ‘micro-hub’ works in a big city. Innovation Center for Logistics and Freight Transport

Some companies have begun to incorporate into their business model in cities a phenomenon that is expected to multiply in the coming years: that of the dark store. These are stores that stop selling in person to the public to become small warehousing and logistics centers for their stock, which allows them to be closer to buyers when they are delivered. This part of the business bases its sales on online purchases and allocates more resources to more sustainable efforts, demands that customers demand more as a result of the coronavirus. All the operations that imply an improvement in the health of the citizens, the latest Fooduristic report and the Kantar consultancy point out, will be a relevant reason for buyers when it comes to purchasing a product or hiring the services of a parcel company. These actions include the use of recycled materials, the use of non-polluting transportation or alternatives such as micro-hubs.

Shipping specialization, a new market niche



During the pandemic, the closure of borders put in check many Spanish companies that consume raw materials and components from countries such as the United States or China to manufacture products or generate business. This stoppage in globalized markets has been an unforeseen event that, from now on, will condition supply chains. One of the issues on the table is to shorten these chains and be more resilient, that is, that companies are prepared to be able to adapt to crises as unexpected and profound as the one caused by the coronavirus. An alternative is to opt for closer suppliers but, if they are not, at least have the location of the stock in places closer to the destination of the product. Proof of this is that the companies with the best ability to adapt using this formula have grown the most, according to a study by the Bain & Company consultancy.

Given this situation, Spanish SMEs would open up a business opportunity, since they could establish contracts with companies that before the coronavirus bought all the raw materials in countries on another continent. The European Common Market will also become an alternative, which means that Spanish producers can gain ground in Europe. In addition, both the growth of e-commerce and mobility measures will open up the possibility of new specializations for logistics companies hitherto unexplored, such as those by type of product or by geographical area. One more step in the development of the sector in the short and medium term.