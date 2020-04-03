Thais Villas’ son sneaked in live, in what should be the first of many children’s cameos on this home TV, as there are no doors or admonitions capable of keeping children away from what their parents are doing. The office is a theater where everyone plays a role. Some pretend to be bosses, others pretend to obey, and all meet at the coffee machine to gossip and curse. As trained actors that they are, office workers pretend that they have no children, no family, no more worries than those that concern the company they work for.

At home, without all that labor staging, the worker’s character disappears and the person emerges. Teleworking means mixing family and work, and we are not used to breaking the script and seeing and hearing ourselves as we are. There are some who think that it will be a matter of taking it easy, but it is ontologically impossible to pretend from the kitchen table that you are a professional dedicated in body and soul. I have been working at home for many years and still have not succeeded.

Before writing this column, my son played on the office computer. Asking him to leave and leave me, he asked for explanations. He wanted to know when to deliver the text and how urgent the task was, and I’ve had to argue and convince him. The seasoned office worker will believe that I am a faint hearted and a bad father who does not know how to impose limits, and he will be right, but there is no way to instill that the professional aspect of dad is sacred when dad works in pajamas. The sacred needs liturgy and staging, as the Sorrentino of The Young Pope well knew.

Let’s get used to children sneaking into live shows. Resisting and pushing them away is useless.