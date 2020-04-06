Against thick and thin the UFC 249 it is getting closer to crystallizing every day.

Thanks to a report by Ariel Helwani from ESPN, several sources close to the situation report that the UFC The location that will host the PPV this April 18 is about to seal.

Although the venue is not specifically known at this time, it is believed that the event will be held somewhere on the West Coast of the United States and could even be on an Indian reservation.

According to Helwani sources, all post-UFC 249 events would take place there.

Originally the star of the PPV was in charge of Khabib Nurmagomedov Y Tony Ferguson, but with the restriction of flights in Russia due to the spread of the coronavirus, the undisputed champion does not have the option of leaving the country.

For now, the plan remains that Ferguson and Justin Gaethje They star the event, but ‘El Cucuy’, who is on a streak of twelve straight wins, has yet to accept the proposal.

Additionally, Dana White announced last night that today, Monday, she will announce the full card of the event.