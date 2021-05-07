The locals Tavatanakit and Thitikul lead in Thailand and Carlota Ciganda, three strokes

The locals Patty tavatanakit Y Atthaya Thitikul delivered a brilliant card of 64 strokes, eight under par, the first day of the Honda LPGA Thailand and share the leadership of this tournament of the women’s circuit that takes place in Chonburi (Thailand), in which the Spanish Carlota Ciganda shares the eighth place tied with five other players to three of the Thais.

Tavatanakit, 21 years old and winner of the ANA Inspiration of Rancho Mirage in early April, her first ‘major’ in the season of her debut on the LPGA circuit, achieved nine birdies, the last of them on the 18th hole, and a single bogey on hole 6.

But his compatriot Atthaya Thitikul He competed for him on a sweltering day at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi, where he recorded two eagles, on holes 10 and 18, five birdies and a bogey to share the lead and for his first LPGA Tour title.

Tavatanakit Y Thitikul They have an advantage over the Danish Nanna Koerstz Madsen and the also thai Ariya jutanugarn, a double Grand Slam winner, who ruined her chances of sharing the lead with her compatriots after committing a bogey on the 18th hole.

New Zealanders Hannah green Y Lydia ko and the german Caroline masson are tied for third place third place with 66 strokes, while Navarra Carlota Ciganda, with a card of 67 with seven birdies and two bogeys, she shares the eighth place with the Danish Nicole broch lassen, the China Xiyu lin, the americans Brittany Altomare Y Britany lincicome and the South African Ashleigh buhai.

The also Spanish Azahara Munoz, with 71 strokes, one under par, occupies the 33rd place, while the South Korean Kim hyo-joo, who won the HSBC Women’s World Championship last week in Singapore on the LPGA’s return to Asia for the first time in 18 months, finished tied for 54th after a disappointing round of 73.