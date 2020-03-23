The local holiday does not stop the country risk that shoots above 4,200 points

The lack of consensus among US lawmakers to approve a stimulus package in the face of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shakes the spirits of investors already punished by a month of financial turmoil associated with the health crisis.

Asian stocks fell around 4% while European markets also show sharp declines, although declines in pre-session trading on Wall Street turned into gains after the announcement of new Fed measures. On the local holiday, there is little operation of Argentine bonds, but they are still affected by the bad external climate while the country risk shoots up thanks to the drop in the rate of the United States Treasury bonds.

The Argentine country risk jumps 223 points in the first operations of the morning to reach 4,238 units, a new peak since 2005, the year of the default debt restructuring since 2001. The indicator measured by JP Morgan, and which is based on the differential between the rates paid by Argentine securities and similar United States papers, is influenced by the abrupt reduction in the yields of US securities.

The US Treasury bill rate was down 21% this morning, to fall to 0.74%. Beyond the negative variations in Argentine securities, the treasury movement lowered the floor from which the Argentine risk premium is measured.