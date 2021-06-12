The LMP2 rule in the FP2 of Portimao, the hypercar ‘hide’

Paul Di Resta has set the best FP2 time of the 8 Hours of Portimao with the Oreca # 22 of the United Autosports team. In a session led once again by the LMP2 prototypes, the Scotsman stopped the clock at 1: 31.984, a record with which he has surpassed by 20 thousandths of Robin Frijns, best pilot of the Oreca # 31 of Team WRT. Both drivers have ultimately beaten Alex Brundle’s time with the Inter Europol Oreca # 34, situation that has led Alpine # 36 to fourth absolute position. Nico Lapierre was the best driver in the French formation and in the hypercar category.

As if it were a new custom in the WEC, the LMP2 have decided to mark their law in the first free practice. It happened in Spa and it is happening in Portimao, always waiting for the emergence of the hypercar in the classification, the first moment of truth. Be that as it may, for now Paul Di Resta is the fastest rider in Portimao thanks to his 1: 31.984 marked with United Autosports Oreca # 22. In the same tenth, Robin Frijns also rode with # 31 from Team WRT and # 34 from Inter Europol. For its part, Alpine # 36 finished fourth, the only hypercar within the ‘top 5’ since the first LMP2 of JOTA has been fifth in this FP2.

The Alpine A480 was the best hypercar of the session – fourth – thanks to the time of Nico Lapierre.

In fact, you have to go up to seventh position to find the first Toyota GR 010 Hybrid, specifically the prototype with number # 8, thanks to the best lap of Sébastien Buemi. For its part, the # 7 Toyota finished ninth with a time seven tenths slower than Paul Di Resta’s record. Further afield still appears the SCG 007 LMH, since Glickenhaus prototype # 709 has suffered mechanical problems that have made it stop on the track. In fact, the SCG 007 LMH has caused one of the two periods of ‘Full Course Yellow’ seen during the session.

With regard to GTEs, Daniel Serra has set the standard in the LMGTE-Pro category with the Ferrari # 52 that he shares with the Spaniard Miguel Molina. The Brazilian rider set a time of 1: 38.901, a record with which has surpassed Neel Jani, one of the three drivers of the Porsche # 92 by just over a tenth. For his part, Frédéric Makowiecki placed the other Porsche in third position, while fourth was the Ferrari # 51. However, several of the fastest GTEs in the amateur category have slipped in between these last two cars.

By last, in the LMGTE-Am category the leading voice has been taken by the Porsche # 56 of the Team Project 1 team. The person in charge of signing the 1: 39.266 that has placed the German car in the lead has been Matteo cairoli. For its part, the Ferrari # 47 of the Cetilar Racing team finished in second position, although the best lap of this GTE was 153 thousandths slower than the leader. For its part, GR Racing’s Porsche # 86 took third place in the amateur class thanks to Benjamin Barker’s fastest lap, even when he has only completed eight laps on the track.