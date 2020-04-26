From Instagram to Twich, the ‘live’ of sports stars multiply on social networks in full confinement by the new coronavirus, between unpublished confessions or a casual tone in a world usually with a corset communication, to the delight of the fans, who know new facets of their idols.

From Karim Benzema to Brazilian legend Ronaldo, the confinement has encouraged various figures to leave their discretion and interact live with their millions of ‘followers’.

Even Rafa Nadal, who had trouble dominating Instagram at first, has virtually met with Roger Federer.

“To the extent that the competitions are suspended, the athletes are not necessarily limited by the club’s press officer. It is a barrier that falls and favors a direct approach with the fans: the athlete becomes his own medium and can talk about topics about which you have not been heard before, “Boris Helleu, an expert in digital sports strategies, told ..

With his ‘Nine Live’, Karim Benzema, one of the most followed French personalities in the world with 33.6 million subscribers, is for now who wins the game by the audience.

– Five star casting –

Between crazy laughs, a relaxed tone or “neither yes nor no” games, the Real Madrid attacker has taken the opportunity to share part of his universe and his passions, from the hip-hop of rappers Alonzo and Larim to Malik’s humor Bentalha and Thomas Ngijol.

‘KB9’ has reached a peak audience of 130,000 viewers on its live show.

Among the recipe for success is the size of the ‘fanbase’, but also the guest casting.

In this regard, it is difficult to do better than his idol, the ‘Phenomenon’ Ronaldo Nazario, who has managed to interview FIFA President Gianni Infantino ‘online’ or gather David Beckham, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas or even Luis Figo to remember the time of the ‘Galacticos’ of Real Madrid.

In Portuguese, English, Spanish or Italian, the Brazilian exastro, twice the winner of the Ballon d’Or, asked his former colleagues about their families, almost as if it were a private video call … except that tens of thousands of people were following that conversation live.

An opportunity also to share little-known anecdotes and also use their notoriety in the service of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing a message: “Stay home.”

During a 24-hour solidarity live on his Twich chain, French world champion footballer Antoine Griezmann and his brother Theo played Call of Duty with the main video game influencers. The result was 29,200 euros raised in favor of the Red Cross.

The interest is above all to make yourself better known to the general public.

French footballers Olivier Giroud and Mathieu Valbuena have made acid comments that have attracted the attention of the press, while Benzema has revealed a great naturalness in his way of expressing himself.

With this tool “many footballers aim to overcome the erroneous image of a boy who is only good at hitting a ball, showing that they have a personality, a sense of humor, an opinion,” explains Boris Helleu, a lecturer at the University of Caen (northern France).

The classic television programs, very affected by the stoppage of the competitions, will they be the victims of this ‘live’ system with a large audience, especially among the youngest?

“Before, the word of the athlete did not exist and was only possible through the classical press. Now it is no longer so,” Helleu recalls.

The question for ‘followers’ is to know if once the championships are resumed something has changed or it is back to the expression system of before the new coronavirus.