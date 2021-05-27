The live-action script was leaked and it’s a horror

The Powerpuff Girls were going to have a live-action series called Powerpuff. But this fiction from The CW is not having the best of its days. Find out why!

A few months ago, it was announced that Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls were going to have a live-action series called Powepuff. But after leaked information, which does not put it in a good situation, The Cw series will have to rewrite its pilot. In this way, the president of said chain, Mark Pedowitz, believes that having made the decision to take a step back can give them the opportunity to do things better.

“The reason we do pilots is that sometimes we fail. This was a mistake, “said Mark Pedowitz at a press conference just hours after the script for the new Powerpuff Girls series was leaked. “We completely trusted the team, we trusted the writers (Diablo Cody and Heather Reignier)… in this case, the pilot just didn’t work out.”

“You learn things and try things. In this case we felt that we should take a step back and go back to the script room because this is a great responsibility, it has aroused a lot of interest and we want to do it well before launching it. Although he did not specify which aspects of the live-action should be improved, he commented that “perhaps the tone was too ‘camp’”, that is to say, old-fashioned.

A highly criticized script

Apparently, this new version of The Powerpuff Girls will not be as naive as the original. The adaptation focuses on the lives of the girls in their 20s. In the reboot, the relationship with Professor Utonio would have deteriorated, as the young women feel that they wasted their childhood fighting crime and that their creator has tried to get credit at his expense.

In the supposed leak of the script, a scene is read in which Petalo interrupts Cactus in the middle of a sex marathon and threatens to upload photos of himself naked. The scene ended with phrases like “life is a great erection of hatred.” More mentions are made of sex, alcohol, and girls’ sexual arousal. This more adult and rather horrifying adaptation has not finished satisfying the fans, but luckily it will have a second chance to do things right.