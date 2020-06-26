Lush’s campaign, 30 Second Soap, was created by the ‿ and us agency for the United Arab Emirates

In 97 percent of the occasions, people fail to have adequate cleaning of their hands

This product is expected to help people improve their washing practices in the long term

Little by little, all the countries of the world are opening their economies, giving a false sense of security. However, consumers should not forget that the pandemic is not only still ongoing, but is probably more dangerous than ever before. Thus, there are several companies that have decided to give consumers the tools they need to protect themselves. Among them, as this campaign does, some soap to wash.

However, Lush is not offering just any soap. The grooming company is aware of instructions from health authorities, which state that good washing practices are required to remove the COVID-19 virus. Among them, in addition to a suitable technique, is soaping for at least 30 seconds. While countless artists and celebrities showed how to easily count time, this campaign gives one more option.

And it could be the smartest that has been given to consumers in a long time. It is a miniature soap that dissolves exactly after 30 seconds. For the campaign, Lush created a video showing his new product in action. With the help of Deliveroo, the company will distribute several pieces free of charge to homes in Dubai. And for people who want their own supply you can order them directly on the project page.

An interesting campaign to get on trend

Over the past few months, several companies have taken responsibility for taking care of the health of their consumers. For example, a new Burger King campaign in Brazil invites people to continue their Great Encierro in exchange for coupons and prizes. Other companies, Hyundai-style, are directly supporting medical personnel. Still others invite people to do what they did before, like getting drunk, but at home.

The Lush campaign is a great way to keep consumers’ attention in the midst of the pandemic. At this stage of the health crisis, almost all messages of support and the like have already been used by other organizations and companies. Although appreciated, giving away regular hygiene and cleaning products has also been a normal thing for people for weeks. This little soap is a great way to meet the two requirements of the crisis.

First, it shows people that the brand really cares about them and that their main concern is not business. This is reflected both by focusing on sanitary measures following the pandemic, and by the fact that these products are free. At the same time, it fulfills the condition of being a unique campaign that truly sets it apart from its other rivals. In this sense, it is worthwhile for other brands to learn from it for future ideas.

Other special products for the occasion

Of course, this campaign is not the first to have created an entirely new product just for a publicity stunt. For example, Prisma “developed” a novel clothing line with the needs of the home office in mind. Greenroom also created several concept-stage products, such as a COVID-19 perfume, to warn of the risks of the virus. And the new Burger King burger in Italy is made to succeed over the healthy distance.

While a product that is created for a commercial campaign may be more ridiculous and less serious, « real » goods need a little more planning. According to Start Us, you need to be very clear about the market to which this line will be directed in the future. In EE World data, it also has to make sense in the company’s overall strategy. And Mpire Solutions reaffirms that tailor-made marketing planning is needed.

