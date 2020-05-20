Mexico City.- The first grandchild of Jose jose, was born a few days ago and this Tuesday his proud mom, Marysol Sosa He presented it on his social networks.

The daughter of Prince of song he called his baby as his grandfather, José Patricio, and the followers of the interpreter began to call him “little prince”.

“Welcome, José Patricio Orozco Sosa. We love you, little prince! Elena, mom and dad. Thank my Lord!”

These were the welcoming words that Marysol Sosa shared, and that accompany the first image of the child.

The Orozco Sosa family received congratulations from the artist’s fans, but also from personalities of the show for the birth of José José’s grandson.

This is how Marysol enjoyed her pregnancy after the odyssey for the singer’s death ended.

On May 10, José Joel’s sister shared this photo from two years ago.

The prince of the song passed away on September 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida, and his death triggered a series of family problems that turned into a show.

