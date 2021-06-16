The ‘little Pompeii’ hidden under a Verona cinema

Thus, ‘little Pompeii’, is how the Italian media have nicknamed the discovery made public now about the Roman archaeological remains found under a Verona cinema. The discovery has occurred during the reform process to which the building was being subjected by the new owners after 20 years closed.

Beneath this dilapidated-looking cinema is a Roman archaeological treasure. (Photo: Google Maps)

The Cimena astra, located in the historic center of Verona, in northern Italy, it is an old building, peeling off its façade and with four floors. It has been closed to the public for years, but its new owners decided to give it a new life and for this they commissioned its reform. It is during these works that the discovery has taken place that now captures the headlines, expectation and the attention of fans of Roman art and architecture.

According to the Superintendency of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Verona, which has scheduled a press conference on next Thursday to give more details, what has been found is a structure that dates from the 2nd century. It preserves the frescoed walls in very good condition in which the richness of colors can be appreciated.

Another of the advanced data is that the remains survived a fire and a heating system both on the floor and on the walls of the time of the Roman Empire. According to experts, the very causes of its destruction would have contributed to its maintenance through the centuries. As happened with Pompeii, devastated by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79. C.

“Frescoed walls, floor and wall heating systems, decorated concrete floors. The excavations also revealed that part of the rooms were destroyed by a fire ”, has advanced Veronasera. In addition, archaeologists have found “collapsed remains of the ceilings, a charred wooden furniture within an environment that has been preserved intact, despite the destruction, the gorgeous wall colors painted with frescoes dating from the second century ”.

Findings of this type are not entirely uncommon in Italy. In The Guardian they recall that about a year ago they found a mosaic floor near the city of Verona under the undergrowth that had covered it. It was the remains of a Roman villa previously discovered and dated to the 3rd century.

