The Little Mermaid: PETA demands that all members of the production go vegan – Tomatazos

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is one of the most popular organizations fighting for the protection of animals, as well as for their rights. Something that has stood out in the campaigns of this group of people that has its main headquarters in the United States, are the mostly grotesque protests to show a certain reality of what animals suffer from human beings in search of their own benefit.

Among their most popular campaigns is the one made against Starbucks, where they demanded that they use vegan milk, placing in some of their branches a giant glass of the popular cafeteria with the figure of a dead cow inside, as well as when they have placed fake hot dog stands where a statue of a dead animal is on top. Now, they have also sought to get involved in the film industry with the upcoming Disney live-action.

Now that the remake of The Little Mermaid – 92% are in the middle of filming by the sea, the vice president of Peta has made an important request to the production, where she demands that the catering team not serve any fish, and preferably any other type of animal or derived foods thereof. Their proposal is that they serve a vegan menu for both the actors and the team behind the scenes.

In the statement (via peta.org), Lisa lange makes use of a popular Disney phrase, used especially in Finding Nemo – 99%.

PETA’s message to Disney is simple: Fish are our friends, not food. […] With healthy versions of plant-based dishes that trick the taste buds, there’s no need to sacrifice taste … or life. Sebastian reminded Ariel that ‘under the sea we are out of danger’, and the remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the perfect opportunity to make him and all the animals proud of us.

The station of the petition assured that, if these small decisions are chosen, the classic character would be honored, remembering the scene in which Sebastián was chased by the cook and how shocking it had been for the little protector of the protagonist when he witnessed the fate of his kind in the kitchen. It is worth mentioning that, if the request reaches the ears of the protagonists, they could support this to happen.

It is known that Halle Bailey, who will now play the young mermaid, is vegan, while Javier Bardem, who will play Triton, is a spokesperson for the protection of the oceans; so the production of The little Mermaid it would be the ideal place to promote the movement and raise awareness among young spectators. It is important to mention that this would not be the first time that PETA has sought to intervene in the entertainment industry.

In 2018, when it became known that there would be a new series on the Ninja Turtles, launched a letter to Nickelodeon in which they asked that the protagonists’ love for pizza be used to promote the consumption of vegan alternatives; In other words, they would continue to eat pizza, but only with vegetable products, this with the intention of inviting children to acquire a vegan diet or, so that the public who already lived a vegan life could feel closer to the protagonists.