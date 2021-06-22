‘The Little Mermaid’: New photos of the filming with Halle Bailey finally characterized as Ariel

Filming of the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ continues in Sardinia. Although photos of Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Eric on the beach were leaked a few days ago, they looked like they were from a rehearsal because both were wearing neoprene or street clothes.

But the paparazzi have returned to the fray and finally, this time, we get a look at Bailey turned into Ariel. She also wears one of the most recognizable looks of the Disney princess: when she makes a dress with a candle and some strings. In these photos, the reddish tone of the actress’s hair is a little better appreciated, although they have clearly opted for a more natural tone for the flesh and blood version of the mermaid. In the images we also see Ariel trying to camouflage herself in a car.

We have 90+ photos of Halle Bailey on the set of “The Little Mermaid,” giving us a sneak peek at the upcoming live action film! https://t.co/edKXXL2Ivm ? Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) June 21, 2021

Four new songs

As we knew, the remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be quite close to the animated classic from 1989, but with its modifications and additions. For example, Alan Menken, who composed the original soundtrack with Howard Ashman, has now teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to compose four new songs.

The cast of Rob Marshall’s film is completed by Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula and the voices of Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina as Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle. The film has no release date yet.