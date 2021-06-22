The Little Mermaid: Leaked images of the set recreate famous scene from the animated film

The filming of The Little Mermaid continues to unfold and the promises are great. The next live-action from the Disney studios will soon hit theaters with a completely ambitious cast that promises to put a modern twist on the story we all know. Over the past few weeks we’ve seen an increase in the amount of leaked images from the set and now more are coming. Through the recent material we can see the recordings of a very popular scene in the animated version, something that makes us recognize the famous classic.

The little Mermaid – 92% of 1989 is one of Disney’s most famous and beloved movies. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, it presents us with a much kinder adaptation of the story written by Hans Christian Andersen in which the beautiful princess Ariel falls in love with a noble human and asks for the help of a witch to have legs so she can be with him. . While the account of Andersen presents us with a tragedy, the Disney movie is a dream come true with Ariel finally married to Eric. The film is famous for its musical numbers and its fantasy adventure.

And it seems that Disney will follow the same pattern with its live-action version, no tragic endings. In previous days we had images in which we saw a rehearsal of the scene in which Ariel saves Eric from the ship during the storm, and now we get photos of the protagonist as she puts on those unflattering clothes right after becoming a human and Scuttle improvises an outfit for him to see the prince. Although the material is blurry, we can perfectly distinguish Halle Bailey in character with her particular outfit. You can see the pictures below:

Maybe the live-action of The little Mermaid It is the most anticipated of all those he has done. Hiring Halle Bailey He generated controversy a couple of years ago, but the public is still just as curious about his work. Bailey is an actress and singer, and she even accompanied Beyoncé Knowles to some concerts, so we cannot doubt that with the songs she will do an excellent job. How different will the live-action version be from the animated one? It seems that this time Disney will not move away from its children’s film and will present us with a story faithful to that observed at the end of the eighties.

The live-action of The little Mermaid, as with many other films, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Disney has slowly found a way to make it a reality and very soon we will witness the proposal. The new version is directed by Rob Marshall and, in addition to Bailey, in the cast we will see Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The recordings are on the right track and it is likely that we will see the premiere of the film, perhaps in late 2022 or early 2023.

Although not everyone agrees that Disney produces live-action films of each of its animated classics, the study has shown that they can be quite blockbusters with a good advertising campaign behind them. The Sienita promises to become one of the company’s next hits, perhaps outperforming others that have broken the $ 1 billion mark globally. It is clear that Disney has become one of the most lucrative studios in Hollywood and The little Mermaid it has been too irresistible a production for its top executives. We hope the premiere date will be announced soon.

