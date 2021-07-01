The Little Mermaid: leaked images of the set recreate a famous scene in which there is almost a kiss – .

There are movies that become famous for reasons external to themselves. That’s clear when it happens long before the movie is even released. A very clear example is the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – 92%. By now we all know what has caused controversy with this version of the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. It’s the casting. Disney chose an Afro-descendant actress to play the lead: Halle Bailey It is a decision that should not generate long debates, but exists because people believe that the ethnicity of fictional characters and mermaids is written in stone. It is not. A character can be any color. The point is that over the years the majority have been white and that is why several things are being tried.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In addition, what everyone forgets is that when they say that she should not play Ariel what they are really saying is that a person cannot do their job, which in this case is to act, because of their skin color. I imagine that those who read this would not enjoy at all that one day they show up at their work and tell them that they are fired because their new boss wants all his employees to be blondes with blue eyes like in the subsidiary he ran in Belgium. In the same way, the young actress would not like to lose her job because people are not able to understand that mermaids do not exist and if they do exist they would not have to be white or have a human skin color, actually. They could be green, gray, purple or whatever color it is.

In recent days, various images of the set where this tape is being filmed have been leaking. New photos of the actress have just leaked along with Jonah Hauer-King. Many fans suspect that these photographs correspond to one of the most famous scenes in the animated film. I mean the scene where the song “Kiss the Girl” is heard. In other words, when both characters are spending a romantic evening on a boat and everything seems to indicate that they are going to kiss, but both fall into the water before that can happen. Here you can see the images:

Also read: The Little Mermaid: Leaked images of the set recreate famous scene from the animated film

It almost looks like Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are filming an iconic Little Mermaid scene in these new photos from the set! Check out what fans think ‘Kiss the Girl’ images are all about:

It appears as if Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are filming an iconic “Little Mermaid” scene in these new set photos! Check out what fans believe are the pics from “Kiss the Girl”: https://t.co/k9zpkcKHCS – JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2021

The clothing and the boat seen in the images are what has led more than one fan to conclude that these photographs correspond. Taking into account what is seen and the fact that the remakes to a greater or lesser extent have been specific recreations of the films on which they are based, it is not unreasonable to think that it is this scene.

On the other hand, it was recently revealed that Peta wanted all the members of the film team of this film to go vegan to be more consistent with the message of the film. It is unknown if anyone involved in the film has decided to listen to them:

PETA’s message to Disney is simple: Fish are our friends, not food. […] With healthy versions of plant-based dishes that trick the taste buds, there’s no need to sacrifice taste … or life. Sebastian reminded Ariel that ‘under the sea we are out of danger’, and the remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the perfect opportunity to make him and all the animals proud of us.

Do not miss: Halle Bailey shares a Little Mermaid fan art that made her cry