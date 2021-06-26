‘The Little Mermaid’: Jonah Hauer-King is already Prince Eric in new photos from the filming of the remake in real action

The coronavirus outbreak that has emerged among the members of the team of the live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ does not seem to have been a problem for the shoot, which has run its course in Sardinia. And if a few days ago we finally had a first look at Halle Bailey characterized as Ariel, now it’s your prince’s turn.

As we already knew, the one chosen to play Eric in the Rob Marshall movie is Jonah Hauer-King. The actor has been caught by the paparazzi filming a scene on the beach. He appears half shirtless and tattered, so it is probably moments after he was rescued by Ariel from the wreck of his ship.. Halle Bailey was not present, but we do see other actors who, by their outfits, paint members of the palace service.

Meet Jonah Hauer-King

If you don’t have Jonah Hauer-King located, you can see the Londoner in movies like ‘Old school’, ‘One more of the family’ or ‘The song of forgotten names’. In series you can see him in ‘The world on fire’ with Helen Hunt and Sean Bean. The premiere of ‘This Is the Night’, the new James DeMonaco film, is pending, director of ‘The Purge’, along with Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo and Bobby Cannavale.

Of those who will be difficult to leak photos is Javier Bardem as King Triton or Melissa McCarthy, who will play Úrsula. Most likely, virtually all of your scenes are shot on set. The cast is completed by the voices of Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina as Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle. The new version of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ does not have a release date yet.