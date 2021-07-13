The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey shares first look at her character

The beach is the setting for the first look at Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid. The remake of the animated classic ended its production and to celebrate, the actress and singer who will be the protagonist of the live-action version shared a photo in which we can see her as the main character. This was accompanied by a message thanking everyone for having shared with her the experience of receiving the role.

Through her account on Instagram, the actress Halle Bailey shared a cheating photo of his version of Ariel in the remake of The little Mermaid. The interpreter confirmed that she has concluded the filming of the production directed by Rob Marshall and did so with an image in which we can see her on the beach, in which it seems that it will be her costume as the magical creature and against the light of a sunset. This was the message that accompanied the news:

And so the filming ended. After auditioning for this role when I was 18, and I was about to turn 19, and even finishing filming in the middle of a pandemic in which I turned 21, we finally made it. I am very grateful to have experienced this film in all its glory. It has been the hardest thing to be away from everything and everyone I know, to feel doubtful of myself and alone, but also a lot of freedom and perseverance now that I have reached the end.

As you know The little Mermaid is the story of Ariel, a mermaid who wishes to discover the surface world against her father’s wishes and after falling in love with a prince whom she saves from drowning after the sinking of his ship. To do so, he decides to exchange his voice for a pair of legs with a dangerous sea witch. This is how she manages to fulfill her dream and spend time with her lover. The remake will surely follow this same premise.

The film is one of the most anticipated and is one of the most recent Disney animated productions to receive a live action adaptation. It will also be the first lead role for Bailey, who is best known for the musical duo with which she became famous. As she mentions, it has been a long time since the project was announced until filming began, which was stopped, like many others, due to the health crisis.

In her message, the actress also highlighted the talent of her co-stars, such as the actor John hauer king, who will be Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Ursula, the villain. Just a few weeks ago several photos from the set were leaked online, which means that possibly the location filming has been left at the end to avoid unofficial glimpses of the characters. Although in the photo you cannot see many details, it seems that there will be some practicality in the effects that will show her as a mermaid in the beach scenes and not everything will be done on a computer.

The little Mermaid It does not have a release date yet, but with the production concluded we will most likely see it between mid and late 2022. Marshall has already handled several musical and fantastic films in the past such as Chicago – 86% and more recently The Return of Mary Poppins – 74%. In addition to this film, a new version of Peter Pan, Pinocchio and Snow White is also on the way.

