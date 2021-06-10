‘The Little Mermaid’: First look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in new photos from the filming of the remake

After a lot of delays, Rob Marshall has finally been able to begin filming the live-action remake of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’. The director of ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’ takes control of this ambitious revision of the 1989 animated classic, which will feature new songs among its novelties.

The paparazzi have already been lurking around the set in Italy and have released the first pictures of Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Eric. From what we see it would be the scene in which Ariel rescues Eric on the shore. It will be a rehearsal because the new prince wears a T-shirt and a swimsuit, and the protagonist is wearing a neoprene jumpsuit and a kind of neoprene mermaid tail. Bailey sports a braided mane and a slight reddish tone, although it is difficult to distinguish in the photos.

FIRST LOOK OF HALLE BAILEY AS ARIEL LIVE ACTION THE LITTLE MERMAID pic.twitter.com/VwnjxX48lI ? mermaidliveaction (@ mermaidliveact1) June 10, 2021

More than a year late

The filming of ‘The Little Mermaid’ was going to begin in London at the beginning of last year but the pandemic arrived and it was decided to delay until it could be done safely. At the time we got to see images of a ship that had been “abandoned” in the Pinewood studios.

But now everything is going smoothly. The new version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ does not have a set release date yet. What we do know is that Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King will be joined by Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as Triton, Noma Dumezweni as Carlotta, a new character, and Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina as the voices of Flounder, Sebastián. and the Scuttle Seagull. Alan Menken, composer of the original songs with Howard Ashman, has worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new songs for the soundtrack.