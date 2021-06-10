The Little Mermaid: first images of Halle Bailey as Ariel are revealed – Tomatazos

Disney studios remain firm in their mission to make live-action versions of their animated classics and the next one is The Little Mermaid, a production based on the classic animation from 1989 that today has millions of fans around the world. The filming of the movie has already begun and we finally have the first look at Halle Bailey as Princess Ariel. It has been a while since the last time we had important news about this project but Disney already has things underway and little by little it will take shape until reaching the premiere.

The little Mermaid It is based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen, however, Disney was in charge of altering several of its parts in order to make it more suitable for the whole family. The result was a memorable piece of animation that has gone down in history as one of the studio’s most famous films. Fans of The little Mermaid They have been waiting for live-action for several years and of course the company was not going to sit idly by. Through Daily Mail the first images of Halle Bailey as the protagonist and boy they are causing a sensation on social networks.

First look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid.

FIRST LOOK OF HALLE BAILEY AS ARIEL LIVE ACTION THE LITTLE MERMAID pic.twitter.com/VwnjxX48lI – mermaidliveaction (@ mermaidliveact1) June 10, 2021

In the images we can see Halle Bailey Y Jonah Hauer-King in the middle of a rehearsal while filming in Italy. Although they are not characterized as the characters, it seems that they are practicing the moment when Ariel saves Prince Eric from the storm and the sinking of his ship, an early stage of the animated film. Both actors are wearing swimsuits and are following their director’s instructions. Of course, the followers of the stars and those who are waiting for the film have exploded with excitement in networks.

The controversy has not gone unnoticed in the live-action of The little Mermaid. When it was announced that Halle Bailey would play the protagonist, there were not a few Internet users who threw all their poison against the actress and singer for not having a similar appearance to the princess of the animated version. There were even those who were upset that Zendaya was not chosen for the role after many rumors about her involvement in the production. Of course Disney and many fans of Bailey They came to his defense and continue to applaud his election as the first African-American incarnation of the mermaid.

Without a doubt, the live-action of The little Mermaid It is one of the most ambitious Disney productions right now. Some have wondered if the new version will change some things of the animated one, because very occasionally it is pointed out that falling in love at 16 years old and giving part of your identity to a witch with the aim of being with an unknown man maybe not is the best role model. Disney will likely be tasked with modernizing the new installment with some original touches.

The live-action of The little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall and, in addition to Halle Bailey Y Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel and Eric respectively, in the cast we will find Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Perhaps the most exciting part of the new installment is listening to their versions of songs like “Under the Sea”, “Part of your World” or “Kiss the Girl”. The film does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it could hit theaters sometime later in 2022.

