the LITTLE M3 crashes on AliExpress with this coupon

Xiaomi’s smartphone offers a good set of specifications and a reasonable price.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can take home one of the cheap Xiaomi that we have recommended the most. The LITTLE M3 is at your fingertips for only 103 euros, all you have to do is apply the coupon 2TOPATI14 before finalizing the purchase. Accompany you 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a screen larger than 6 inches, one of the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon Y 3 rear cameras. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the POCO M3 at the best price

The Chinese device has a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that won’t let you down.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 3.5mm jack and FM radio

