The little Indian girl who decided to become an activist after meeting Mahatma Gandhi in person

Upon his return to India in 1915 (after his stay in South Africa) Mahatma Gandhi He dedicated himself to traveling to different parts of the country in order to raise awareness and help in the peaceful struggle against the colonialist regime of the ‘British Raj’, who dominated and ruled in various countries of the Indian subcontinent.

The charisma of the pacifist leader Mahatma Gandhi made a small Indian girl of just five years decide to become an activist and dedicate her life to it (image via wikimedia commons)

Among those trips, one that he made in 1925 to Ahmedabad (the seventh most populated city in the country and the one with the largest population in the state of Gujarat) stands out where he visited the ashram (monastery and place of meditation of Hinduism).

As happened in all the visits he made to different parts of India, Mahatma Gandhi gathered a huge number of people who came to see their leader and listen to his wise words. On that occasion, the audience was present Usha Mehta, a little girl of only five years that I was excited despite her young age.

That was the beginning of a long life dedicated to political activism, getting to participate in street protests (and even face the police) at the age of eight, when, in November 1928, he was part of the protest march against the government commission. of British Raj chaired by Sir John Simon and that was known as ‘Simon Commison’ and in the police he beat several of the protesters, leading to the death of one of them, Lala Lajpat Rai, who at the time was one of the leaders of the Indian independence movement.

The little Usha MehtaShe became aware of the independence cause of her country and during the following years she participated in all kinds of social movements and activists, deciding that she was going to dedicate her entire life to this cause and spread the word of Gandhi.

But one of the high points in Usha Mehta’s life as an activist took place in 1942, when on August 9 the British authorities ordered the arrest of Mahatma Gandhi and the main leaders of the movement.

A few days later, the young activist (who was already 22 years old at the time) together with a group of colleagues managed to get hold of a radio team and create a clandestine station (called ‘Secret Congress Radio’) from which Gandhi’s messages and the detained members were being relayed for the next three months.

During that time, the Secret Congress Radio station became the main information medium for the pro-independence movement in India, being persecuted by the authorities over the following weeks and not being able to find them, since they changed their location daily. from where they broadcast.

On November 12, 1942 Usha Mehta and some of her companions were discovered by the police, after being betrayed by one of the group’s technicians, being tried and sent to prison to serve a four-year sentence (until 1946, when she was released on freedom). The confinement in prison reduced the health of the young woman, dragging some problems throughout the rest of her life.

Despite the fact that India would achieve independence (on August 15, 1947) Usha Mehta decided to continue with her social activism and became one of the main propagators of Gandhi’s message (who died on January 30, 1948), dedicating his entire life to help the most vulnerable for the rest of his life.

He died in August 2000 at the age of 80, after having participated in exhausting days of protest in commemoration of the Quit India movement 1942 (the same one for which he created the clandestine radio station).

Image source: Wikimedia commons

