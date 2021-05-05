the little electric launches a commercial version

The Citroën Ami has been one of the vehicles that has surprised the most in recent times. It’s about a electric of only 2.41 meters long that it postulates as a very interesting urban alternative for its low price and for being able to be driven with an AM license from the age of 16. And being so designed for the cities, the French firm has decided to bring a new commercial version. The Citroën My Ami Cargo it is an ideal solution for last mile delivery.

Despite the small dimensions of its two-seater body, which we could already see when we tested it, this model receives a series of important modifications for improve interior space. In fact, the My Ami Cargo dispenses with the passenger seat and opts for a single-seater configuration to free up space. Thanks to this, achieve a volume of 400 liters, similar to the trunk of much larger cars, in addition to being able to carry a payload of up to 140 kg.

It is an ideal option for deliveries of small packages in short distances for that modular cargo space which is next to the driver’s seat, which already gets 260 liters of the 400 total it advertises. There is a vertical partition screen to protect the user while maintaining their visibility. On its surface you can put up to 40 kg and it has the ideal size to leave documents, it also has a flat base adjustable on two levels, being able to place at the same height as the rear floor. The interior of the box consists of seven polypropylene compartments for small items

This Citroën My Ami Cargo, in addition to for distribution in cities, could also be interesting for travel in large production plants or leisure and tourism infrastructures. In fact, these vehicles are customizable and for fleets of more than 10 vehicles you can choose an exclusive decoration with the paint, the logo or the covering of your choice. A unique online sales page will also open to be able to purchase it in total comfort with a starting price of 7,600 euros (discounts not included).

What remains in the Citroën My Ami Cargo are the benefits that we already saw in the normal Ami. We talk about your 8.2 hp electric motor (6 kW), with which it can reach a maximum speed of 45 km / h. It uses a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that gives it a autonomy of 75 kilometers, hence its urban character. The good news is that it can be fully recharged by plugging it into a household outlet in three hours.

