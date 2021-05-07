the list of winners of the Oscars 2021

Yuh-Jung Youn’s funny speech at the Oscars 1:00

(CNN) – In an awards season that felt a bit wandering in its own right, the best picture Oscar winner was “Nomadland.”

Star Frances McDormand, also an Oscar winner for best actress, used one of her moments in the spotlight at the ceremony to lend her support to theaters.

“Please watch our movie on the biggest screen possible and one day, very, very soon, take everyone you know to a movie theater, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space, and see all the movies represented here tonight.” she said.

Director Chloé Zhao made history Sunday with her own best director win.

“Nomadland” stars McDormand as a woman who, after the loss of her job and the death of her husband, finds a community and affinity between those who, like her, are homeless – though homeless – and live in their own homes. vehicles.

The film was one of many that had to alter its release plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. It premiered on Hulu the same day it began showing in theaters and drive-ins.

“Nomadland” won top awards at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival before having an equally fruitful run during awards season.

It won best picture at both the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards before winning the night’s biggest award at the Oscars, for which it was the favorite.

This is the complete list of winners:

BEST FILM

“El padre”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

Nomadland * WINNER

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” * WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

INTERNATIONAL FILM

«Another Round» – Denmark * WINNER

Better Days – Hong Kong

«Collective» – Romania

«The Man Who Sold His Skin» – Tunisia

What Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“Colette” *WINNER

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

Hunger Ward

“A Love Song For Latasha”

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Collective

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher” *WINNER

“Time”

ORIGINAL SONG

«Fight For You» from «Judas and the Black Messiah» * WINNER

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

«Husavik» from «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«Lo Sì (Seen)» from «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Speak Now» from «One Night in Miami…»

ANIMATED FILM

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul” * WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

ADAPTED SCRIPT

“Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”

“El padre” *WINNER

Nomadland

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

Promising Young Woman *WINNER

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

LEAD ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” *WINNER

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

PRINCIPAL ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, «The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” * WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” * WINNER

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“El padre”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank” * WINNER

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

PHOTOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” * WINNER

Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Phedon Papamichael, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom” * WINNER

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

SOUND

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” * WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT

Burrow

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You” *WINNER

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

SHORT

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” *WINNER

“White Eye”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Give 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul” * WINNER

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” * WINNER

EDITION

“El padre”

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

“Sound of Metal” * WINNER

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

MAKEUP

“Emma”

Hillbilly Elegy

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” * WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”