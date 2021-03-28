the list of top winners and nominees

Grupo Niche wins its first Anglo Grammy 2:59

(CNN) – Houston was at the house Sunday night for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé surpassed bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss with the most wins by a woman, with 28.

Before the show aired, Beyoncé and her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” making Carter one of the youngest Grammy winners ever.

The first award presented on air was Best New Artist, which was won by a visibly surprised and excited rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper and Beyoncé, both Houston natives, made history as the first female couple to win best rap performance with Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage.” Then the pair won for best rap song for the same song.

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” served as host and Harry Styles kicked off the show by performing his hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Below is a list of nominees in several major categories. The full list of the 83 categories is available here.

Album of the year

«Chilombo,» Jhené Aiko

«Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),» Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III,” Haim

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift * WINNER

Record of the year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

«Colors,» Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So, Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish * WINNER

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year

“Black Parade,” (performed by Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (performed by Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (performed by Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (performed by Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (performed by Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (performed by Billie Eilish)

«I Can’t Breathe,» (performed by HER) * WINNER

“If the World Was Ending,” (performed by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah cyrus

D Smoke

Doja cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion * WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa * WINNER

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death,” Fontaines DC

“Kiwanuka,” Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury,” Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal,” The Strokes * WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple * WINNER

“Hyperspace,” Beck

“Punisher,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie,” Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush,” Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

«Chilombo,» Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour,” Chloe X Halle

“Free Nationals,” Free Nationals

«____ I Feelings,» Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is,” Thundercat * WINNER

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits,” D Smoke

“Alfredo,” Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony,” Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease,” Nas * WINNER

“The Allegory,” Royce Da 5’9 ″

Best Country Album

“Lady Like,” Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record,” Brandy Clark

“Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert * WINNER

“Nightfall,” Little Big Town

“Never Will,” Ashley McBryde

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

Say So, Doja Cat

“Everything i Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles * WINNER

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

«YHLQMDLG,» Bad Bunny * WINNER

«For the First Time,» Camilo

«Table for Two,» Kany García

“Pause,” Ricky Martin

“3:33,” Debi Nova