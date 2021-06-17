The list of the Olympic team could be expanded to 22 players

06/17/2021 at 5:45 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

FIFA is evaluating the option of allowing the list of players registered for the soccer tournament to be expanded from current 18 to 22. The different teams have until June 30 to facilitate their calls and, for now, they can register 18 players and add 4 substitutes who could replace the permanent ones in case of injury before the competition is played.

Due to the complexity of this year due to Covid-19, FIFA could open this option, which is under study, and a decision will be made shortly as to whether 22 final players can finally be registered.

In the case of Spain, Luis de la Fuente has not yet facilitated the call and will rush the deadline, as he explained, due to the uncertainty of the moment. The evolution of the senior team at the Euro 2021, with several eligible for the Games in its ranks, it will also condition.

The roster must be composed of players sub’24 (one year extended to the usual sub’23 due to last year’s suspension) and three players over 24 years old are authorized.

Concentration in Alicante lands

La Rojita will focus on Alicante lands from July 1 And he will stay for about ten days until he travels to Japan, where on the 17th he plays a friendly against the Japanese team of the category in Kobe.

Spain will make its debut on July 22 in Sapporo against Egypt. Three days later he will play against Australia and on July 28 it will be measured at Argentina, the most difficult opponent.

If they qualify for the quarterfinals, Spain will face one of the teams from Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia, presumably the top two.