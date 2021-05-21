The list of the final phase of the European Under 21

05/21/2021

Luis de la Fuente, coach of the U21 national team, has made public the list of 23 players called up to participate in the final phase of the European of the Slovenia-Hungary 2021 category.

This is the list: Josep, Álvaro Fernández, Iñaki Peña, Mingueza, Óscar Gil, French, Pedrosa, Miranda, Cuenca, Guillamón, Cucurella, Sancet, Zubimendi, Moncayola, Fran Beltrán, Gonzalo Villar, Manu García, Puado, Bryan Gil, Brahim, Yeremy, Fer Child, Abel Ruiz.

Spain, which finished the first phase as the leaders of group B, will face Croatia in the quarterfinals on May 31 at the Ljudski vrt stadium in Maribor. The players summoned by Luis de la Fuente will be concentrated on Tuesday 25 in the Ciudad de Fútbol de Las Rozas, where they will carry out a training session. On Wednesday 26 they will move to Slovenia, and there they will remain concentrated until the end of the European Championship.

If they beat the Croats, the national team will play the semifinal on June 3 in Maribor against the winner of Portugal-Italy. The other two quarterfinal matches are the Netherlands-France and Denmark-Germany. The final will take place in Ljubljana on June 6. The Spanish team defends the title they won in the last European Championship in San Marino and Italy in 2019, by defeating Germany in the final.