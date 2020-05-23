Vitamin C is an essential nutrient for the body, it is key to a strong immune system and it will cope in the prevention of infections and diseases

Leading a healthy lifestyle in which we give priority to a healthy and balanced diet is the best way to have energy, enjoy a healthy weight and above all key to strengthen the immune system and protect ourselves from pathogen attack that cause diseases and infections. It is well known that vitamin C is considered a fundamental nutrient for the proper functioning of the body, intervenes in the production of collagen, fights free radicals, vital in healing and of course it’s the best friend of a strong immune system.

Fruits and vegetables are one of the best food sources to obtain the vitamin C, it is because of that play a key role in the daily diet and in our general health. What happens is that the body cannot store the vitamin C, is therefore essential ensure your daily intake as directly related to the immune system of all people. It is essential to have clear the recommended requirements per day according to the group, here the main ones:

90 mg for men

75 mg for women

85 mg during pregnancy

120 mg during lactation

Additional 35 mg for people who smoke

We invite you to know the foods richer in vitamin C and some tips to easily include them in your daily diet. The good news is that only one serving a day of any food that we will mention next, contain more than 20% of the recommended dose of vitamin C, that is why they are considered the best sources to prevent all kinds of diseases caused by Virus and bacteria.

The 6 foods with the most vitamin C:

1. guava

Delicious and scented guavas They are a tropical fruit that is usually consumed in winter just to cope with the changes in climate, which is why they are considered a fruit with a great nutritional power and with wonderful medicinal properties. They are considered one of the best allies to protect the immune system Thank you to your antioxidant properties and its exceptional content in vitamin Cimagine with only consume 1 cup of guavas your body will be receiving 273 mg of vitamin C Nothing bad! Although it is recommended consume it as table fruit, they are versatile since they can be enjoyed with pchia udin, with oatmeal, in juices and smoothies, avoid preparations that have a lot of sugar.

Guava. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Chile gundilla

These types of chili peppers are also known as hot pepper and are the kings of vitamin C, although their exact amounts vary according to the variant of chili either red, hot chili or green chili, which provide between 225 and 120 mg of vitamin C. It will depend on your luck how itchyhowever they also contain a substance called capsaicin which is responsible for its spicy flavor and also gives it great benefits painkillers, expectorants and digestives. They are one of the key ingredients of delicious sauces and adding them always gives a special touch in soups and stews.

Chile. / Photo: Pxhere

3. Oranges

We all know that citrus fruits are considered the fruits with the highest vitamin C contentHowever, orange is the most special. Thanks to your extraordinary vitamin C content has the peculiarity of stimulate the production of blood cells whites, indispensable for the immune system. Also your antioxidant value protects the body from all kinds of diseases and thanks to his low glycemic index they are perfect to enjoy without increasing blood glucose. The best consumption advice is drink a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice every morning you will be consuming 124 mg of vitamin C, consuming it as table fruit is also perfect since you will get all the fiber.

Orange./Credit: Pixabay

4. Strawberries

Who doesn’t love strawberries? Not for nothing are they considered the favorite fruits of many, they are attractive, juicy and have a wonderful flavor between sweet and acid perfect. They are also distinguished by being a nutritional treasure, which stands out in an outstanding way for its vitamin C content, which stimulates the immune system and increases the production of antibodies; They are also low in calories, they have digestive benefits and reduce bad blood cholesterol so they are a great ally for the Cardiovascular system. They are perfect at all hours, that is why they are great for all kinds of dishes, you can eat them as snack, with oatmeal, with cereal, in juices, smoothies and salads, one cup of strawberries contains 97.6 mg of vitamin C.

Strawberries./Photo: Shutterstock

5. Papaya

Papaya is one of the fruits that is related to greater benefits for digestion and intestinal health, this is due to its content in unique compoundss how is the case of papain than accelerates protein digestion and also of course for his great contribution in fiber which helps combat constipation. When we talk about body’s defense system Its consumption is extraordinary since it is characterized by a high content of vitamin C and lycopenes that fill it with antioxidant benefits. It is also considered a good diuretic and a good ally in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases; Its consumption is recommended as table fruit (mixed with strawberries, Better!) and as ingredient in juices, smoothies and smoothies.

Papaya./Photo: iStock

6. Kale

Not in vain the kale or kale has become of the superfoods more trending now, this is due to its wonderful nutritional and medicinal benefits. It is valued for its mineral wealth among which stand out calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc, provides a high content of vegetable proteins and fiber and finally it is one of the green leafy vegetables what else contains vitamin C, E, A and K. It is considered one of the vegetables more complete in nutrients, it also contains Omega-3 fatty acids And it is Low in calories. Thanks to its essential nutrients it activates the immune system, fights flu and infections caused by viruses and is also associated with benefits for strengthen the bonesyes, it is ideal for treat anemias and nutritional deficiencies and also promotes digestion, It helps you lose weight and it’s powerful for eliminate toxins. It is estimated that it contributes 70 mg of vitamin C per 100 grams and it is considered a key ingredient in salads, soups, creams, juices and smoothies.

Kale. / Credit: Pixabay

