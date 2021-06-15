The list of plant parts has a new name: the cantile

Since we were little, we study at school what are the parts of the plants. At first they boil down to the root, the stem, the leaves, the flowers and the fruits. However, as we move up the educational ladder, we get to know more specific ones. Especially if we specialize in areas related to biology.

However, the plant parts are not a closed list. We know a few that are found in all of them and some that we can only see in certain species. But there may also be others that have yet to be discovered, even if we’ve had them for years right under our noses.

That is precisely what a team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania, with a study that has just been published in the journal Development. Specifically, they have described a new structure present in Arabidopsis thaliana, an old acquaintance of the researchers at botany and plant physiology.

A new member in the plant parts list

In 2008, the doctor Timothy gookin, of the University of Pennsylvania, was observing an Arabidopsis thaliana plant when he saw a structure in it that he had never observed before. It was none of the known plant parts, so he thought it must be a contamination.

However, when he thought better of it, the thought crossed his mind that perhaps it was a natural structure. Therefore, a new investigation began, aimed at demonstrating it. Took him 12 years, during which he inspected 3,782 plants until they reached full maturity. He also analyzed 20,000 flowering stems in 34 unique plant lines. Finally, upon detecting the same structure in non-mutant plants, coming from different sources, growing in independent places and under different conditions, he was able to conclude that it was indeed a new part of the plant, which he baptized as cantile. We already know what it is, but what more information do Dr. Gookin and his team have?

Cantile in Arabidopsis thaliana. Credit: Timothy Gookin

It doesn’t always appear

Cantiles are structures that connect to the stem at one end and hang in the air to support the flower-bearing stem. This in engineering terms, it would be similar to a cantilever. But how could something like this go unnoticed?

Well basically because, unlike other parts of plants, they are not always present. Specifically, they appear in certain situations what make the plant delay flowering. It would be, for example, the case of short days. In addition, they only appear at the exact moment when the plant begins to bloom.

All this has made its discovery difficult, together with the fact that it is not in all plants. Of course, as Dr. Gookin explained to Ezanime.net, they hope to identify it soon in others, beyond A.thaliana. “At the moment, we have only observed the natural appearance of these structures in Arabidopsis, but there are specific clues that the cantile system is found in the canola (Brassica napus) ”, the scientist comments via email. “Cántiles were observed in canola as a result of protein overexpression experiments, like what was observed in Arabidopsis. The cantile system could be a general characteristic of many members of the family of mustard and cabbage (Brassicaceae), or even others. It really is anyone’s guess right now. “

Ultimately, the first step was to verify that, indeed, it could be cataloged within the list of parts of the plants. They have already succeeded, but there is still much to investigate. “Since we finally have a systematic understanding of the cantile, we can further explore their molecular regulation in Arabidopsis, as well as look for them in other plants. “

It will not be the parts of plants that future children study in elementary school, but in more advanced courses they already have something else to memorize. To have discovered something like that must be exciting.

