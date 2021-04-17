The list of healthiest foods to buy when you have diabetes, according to an expert

A fundamental part of good diabetes control is diet. It is well known that to enjoy healthy glucose levels it is of the utmost importance balance what we eat and drink, of course always in addition to medical care, the intake of medications and physical activity. Based on this, it is true that people with diabetes have a greater challenge in dietary issues, although it is true that as such there are no totally prohibited foods, it has been proven that the diabetic population benefits much more from eating certain foods with more more often than others. That is why the main recommendation of nutritionists is to bet on the consumption of ingredients rich in essential nutrients: vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, proteins and healthy fats, are the basis of a diabetes friendly diet and improve blood sugar levels. We invite you to discover which are the best foods to stock your pantry, best of all, they are very accessible and easy to integrate into your daily diet.

1. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, kale, and chard pack a punch when it comes to nutrient density. They are characterized by their high content of magnesium, potassium and vitamin K, they are also very low in calories and that is why they are a basic food group for diabetes. In fact, a study published in the British Medical Journal showed that higher daily consumption of leafy greens was associated with a reduction in 14% risk of type 2 diabetes. Most of the benefits of this type of vegetable lie in its specific potential to lower blood sugar. In addition, its nutrient content benefits possible deficiencies typical of diabetes, one of the most popular is magnesium. According to a recent study, a higher intake of magnesium is associated with better insulin sensitivity and a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The same happens with vitamin K, they also shine for their high fiber content It plays a key role in digestion, sugar control, and body weight.

Kale. / Photo: Unsplash

2. Legumes

It is no surprise to say that the legume family is among the best sources of dietary fiber in nature and in large part that is why it is considered one of the most nutrient dense foods. Best of all, there are versatile and delicious alternatives – beans, lentils, and chickpeas are among the most popular options. Most legumes contain about 10 to 15 grams of fiber per serving, which is almost half the recommended daily value for adults under 50 years of age. Fiber slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which stabilizes blood sugar by preventing glucose spikes. As an added benefit, fiber provides great satiating potential, an important factor in weight control. It is well known that obesity is a risk factor in diabetes, therefore eating more foods rich in fiber reduces the risk and improves other aspects of health.

Beans. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Salmon

In recent months the popularity of the benefits of eating fatty fish has grown like foam. They are a source of proteins of high biological value that is related to great health benefits and among the main ones, their content in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids stands out. And without a doubt, salmon is one of the best variants to integrate into the diabetic diet. The reason? Inflammation contributes to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes, therefore eating foods high in omega-3 fats fights inflammation by neutralizing free radicals and reduce oxidative stress that can lead to chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes. In fact, the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association recommend consuming omega-3s in the form of fatty fish to help prevent and treat cardiovascular disease, a common comorbidity among people with diabetes. As if that were not enough, salmon is very low in calories and is one of the few food sources of vitamin D, which is directly related to the proper functioning of the immune system.

Salmon. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are one of the best sources of healthy plant-based fats and are a staple in any healthy diet, especially for people with diabetes. Nuts are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which are well known for their role in lowering unhealthy LDL cholesterol. Specifically, they are a great ally for people with diabetes since they have a higher risk of heart disease, therefore eating more nuts can help minimize the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Walnuts are also a great source of magnesium, an essential mineral that is commonly deficient in people with diabetes. They are also a very satisfying food, low in carbohydrates and contain proteins of vegetable origin, all these qualities make it the ideal snack for people with diabetes.

Walnuts. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Avocado

Of course, one of the superfoods of the moment simply couldn’t be missing from the list of diabetic staples. They are a great source of healthy fats, of the monounsaturated type. Additionally, avocados are rich in fiber, magnesium, and potassium, key nutrients for regulating blood sugar. It is true that diabetics have to pay close attention to their carbohydrate consumption, the good news is that half an avocado has only 6 grams of carbohydrates, but it also has 5 grams of fiber, Which makes the net carbs only 1 gram! Avocados are also rich in several nutrients that can be helpful for people with diabetes, including magnesium and potassium. Best of all, they are delicious, very versatile and very satisfying.

Avocado. / Photo: Pexels

6. Sweet potato

Many people are terrified of potatoes, especially those who suffer from diabetes. The reason? Its high carbohydrate content, although the reality is that they are a source of complex carbohydrates and are healthy. However, the sweet potato has positioned itself as a much healthier option and is a highly recommended food by nutritionists thanks to its high content of fiber, nutrients and great satiating power. The sweet potato is a great source of vitamin A, C, B6 and potassium, its characteristic orange color is due to its beta carotene content, substances of great antioxidant power that help to take care of the immune system, as well as reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer. One of its greatest qualities for the diabetic population lies in its high fiber content, which is of great help to stabilize blood sugar and reduce appetite. The only rule? Watch the portions and always consume it with the skin.

Sweet potato. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

