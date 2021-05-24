The list of 26 chosen by Luis Enrique for the European Championship

05/24/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Luis Enrique Martínez has facilitated the call of 26 players who will defend the Spanish team in Euro 2020. The coach has appeared in the Luis Aragonés room of the Las Rozas Football City to communicate the names of those chosen to play the championship.

Spain concentrates on May 31 in Las Rozas and will play the matches of the first phase in Seville. La Roja will debut on July 14 against Sweden, to later play against Poland (19/6) and Slovakia (23/6).

The top two finishers in each group go to the round of 16, as well as the four best third-parties. Spain aspires to the first place, which would place it on the path of contesting the round of 16 in Glasgow, the quarters in Rome and the semifinals and final will be in London.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez

Defenses: Jesús Navas, Pol Lirola, Nacho, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gayà

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri, Thiago, Canales, Fabián, Koke, Pedri, Marcos Llorente.

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal, Asensio.